Chapmanville Regional High School’s Hollee Blair put together a fine season for the Lady Tigers during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
So did Man High School’s Olivia Ramsey.
Blair was awarded with a spot on the Class AA All-State Volleyball Team.
Blair, a senior, was voted Special Honorable Mention All-State.
Ramsey was named to the Class A All-State Second Team.
The two were the only netters from Logan County to receive any All-State mention.
“I’m so proud of Hollee,” Chapmanville coach Paula Thomas said. “She led our team in kills and blocks this season. Her serve is also on the most powerful around. She was injured part of last year, so it was great to have her for the entire season this year. She was definitely a contributing factor in every win we had in this crazy 2020 season.”
Chapmanville Regional won the sectional championship this season with a 3-0 win over Logan in the finals at Chapmanville.
Chapmanville prevailed 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 to advance to the regional tournament, where it lost 3-0 to Winfield and saw its season come to a close at 17-19.
Chapmanville had beaten Logan 3-0 earlier in the sectional tourney on Nov. 2 by a 25-5, 25-22, 25-18 score.
Neither Mingo Central or Wayne competed in the sectional tourney due the color-coded map restrictions.
Logan, suffering through another rough volleyball season, closed out at 2-24. The Lady Cats’ only two wins this season came over Man.
Man finished 7-19 this season but Ramsey was on the bright spots.
“I congratulate Olivia on making Second Team All-State,” Man coach Orlando Washington said. “She is also a very good student in school. Her GPA this past nine weeks was between 3.80 and 4.0. It has always been between that.”
The Lady Billies lost 3-0 to Sherman and 3-2 to Huntington St. Joe in the Class A sectional tourney.
Man beat Logan three times this season, Van twice and also Chapmanville and Scott.
Voting for the All-State Team was conducted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
2020 West Virginia All-State Volleyball
CLASS AA, FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour JR (CAPTAIN)
Meg Williams, Shady Spring SO
Emily Denison, Philip Barbour SO
Alayna Kranis, Oak Glen SR
Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring JR
Tristan Wilson, Point Pleasant SR
Abby Fazzini, Robert C. Byrd SR
Jillian Fluharty, Winfield SR
Olivia Jeckering, Nicholas County SR
Somer Stover, East Fairmont SR
SECOND TEAM
Payton Shreve, Grafton JR (CAPTAIN)
Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover SO
Alisea McMillion, Clay County SR
Gabby Floyd, Liberty (Harrison) SO
Avery Carpenter, Philip Barbour SO
Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring SO
Anyah Brown, PikeView JR
Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd SO
Erin Signorelli, Winfield SR
Nia Smith, Frankfort SR
Special Honorable Mention
Faith McAfee, Herbert Hoover; Morgan Marshall, Wayne; Ziona Barnes, Weir; Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs; Adalynn Cottrill, Point Pleasant; Hollee Blair, Chapmanville; Brooke Presley, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Virginia Breedlove, Keyser; Morgan Riffle, Lewis County; Maggie Poling, North Marion; Erica Poe, Bluefield; Anna Shaffer, Frankfort; Kaylen Parks, Independence; Jadyn Smith, Oak Glen; Sarah Brown, Westside; Lyndsey Heckert, Robert C. Byrd; Chloe Johnson, Fairmont Senior
Honorable Mention
Kerrigan Moore, Nitro; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Kierstin Stroud, Wayne; Kyra Davis, Independence; Sydney Smith, Oak Glen; Mya Williams, Winfield; Carlee Spielman, Berkeley Springs; Abbie Moore, Clay County; Jordan Heckert, Robert C. Byrd; Kaelyn Kesner, Keyser; Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont; Haleigh Riggleman, Elkins; Reyvin Cottle, Logan; Kelsei Vance, Liberty (Harrison); Jayden Rogers, Roane County; Katlyn Clendenin, Sissonville; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Abby Stovall, PikeView; Blaire McUmar, Weir; Brianna Cox, Liberty (Harrison); Lathea Hatfield, Westside
2020 West Virginia All-State Volleyball
CLASS A, FIRST TEAM
Emma Wyer, Wirt County SR (CAPTAIN)
Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic SR
Mady Winters, Magnolia SR
Janessa Harris, Buffalo SR
Hope Weber, Paden City SR
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County SO
Mallory Yeater, Paden City SR
Jenna Boice, Parkersburg Catholic SR
Adeline Sims, Wirt County SR
Sierra Miller, East Hardy SR
SECOND TEAM
Regan Smith, Tyler Consolidated SR (CAPTAIN)
Olivia Ramsey, Man JR
Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic SR
Lakyn Joy, Williamstown JR
Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County JR
Gavin Pivont, Summers County SR
Abigail Lanham, Notre Dame SR
Lenieca Grimm, Magnolia SR
Taylor Isaac, Summers County SR
Emma Gibbs, Wahama SR
Special Honorable Mention
Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Kenzie O’Dell, Greenbrier West; Hallie Bigley, Ravenswood; Jillian Modesitt, Williamstown; Joni Smith, Buffalo; Gracie O’Neil, Moorefield; Brooke Nutter, Greenbrier West; Erin Riggle, East Hardy; Abby Nichols, Ritchie County; Sydney Phipps, James Monroe; Hannah Koontz, Pendleton County; Courtney Green, Greater Beckley Christian; Kenzie Rinchich, Sherman; Kaiden Amos, Doddridge County; Victoria Hood, Magnolia; Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame; Chloe Mitchem, River View; Maddy Richards, Wirt County; Kaileigh Hodges, Montcalm; Hannah Lafferre, Petersburg; Chloe Clark, Charleston Catholic
Honorable Mention
Hannah Rhodes, Ravenswood; Natalie Agee, Greenbrier West; Remi Hinkle, Moorefield; Liv Meador, Summers County; Chloe Hale, Buffalo; Anna Yost, Clay-Battelle; Abi Jo Nicholson, Doddridge County; Shelby Shuman, South Harrison; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Jenna Fisher, Greater Beckley Christian; Rhyan Hunter, Huntington St. Joe; Karissa Hunnicutt, James Monroe; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Madison Ross, Parkersburg Catholic; Aaliyah Goldizen, Petersburg; Sierra Garlic, River View; Alyssa Kocher, Magnolia; Madalena Daugherty, Madonna; Jenna Gladwell, Meadow Bridge; Mackenzie Smith, St. Marys; Nicole Reasbeck, Wheeling Central