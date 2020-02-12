The following is a synopsis of the Jan. 28 meeting of Putnam Rotary. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
The old Plum Beach Lighthouse was slated for demolition. But it was a landmark, a symbol of the rich history of the area. The local community started a campaign to preserve the building, and they needed to attract public attention to their cause.
They contacted Dale Morton Studio on Main Street in Hurricane, West Virginia. For 20 years, Morton has grown a world reputation for creative design and service in his studio on the top floor of the Henderson Building, across the street from the Hurricane fire station.
His clients include orders from as far away as The Original Pickle Company in Victoria, Australia, to Intel, THX, Hasbro, Procter & Gamble, Stouffer’s Foods, the US Postal Service and Career Builders in this country.
Then there are banks, hospitals, media outlets, restaurants, museums, resorts, and local government agencies.
“I do a lot of work on mascots,” Morton told Putnam Rotarians during their weekly meeting this morning. Locally, these include the Nitro Wildcat, the Poca Dot, the Huntington High Highlander and the Winfield General.
He has designed and built two versions of Marco for Marshall University. “It’s a slippery slope,” said Morton. “Some fans get mad if the mascot looks too mean, and others want him to look mean. And they love him.
“We made android characters for Intel. We did six or seven of those characters. They had them dress in different outfits, and they kept sending them back for different outfits for different events.
“We did one as a hippie in a brown vest with beads and tassels all over it. And another one as more of a business executive type.
“Hasbro ordered costumes made as board game pieces for ‘Sorry!’ which were distributed to several cities.
“We use a lot of flexible foam, very smooth and a half-inch thick. You can cut it and glue it together with rubber cement. I often use sheet rubber and cover it with spandex cloth.
“A slot machine [mascot] for the Feather Falls Casino in California was our first fiberglass costume.
“Career Builders ordered several mascots about ten years ago, that if you wore one of the suits you might feel a little embarrassed: [They included] a toilet brush, underwear, a plunger, a pork chop.
“They were to run around handing out flyers. ‘Is your job worse than mine? If so, call Career Builders.’ The costumes had to be a bit goofy.
“We did about four of each type and they were sent all over, to Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston.
“We’ve done dozens of ‘Dollar Dogs.’ That’s for a national network of credit unions. When you belong to the network, you buy into all their promotional material.
“You have the option of buying a costume of Dollar Dog, a character who teaches kids how to use money wisely.
“THX, a subsidiary of Lucas Films — Surround Sound — wanted a copy of Tex for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
“Tex was one of our slightly mechanical mascots. His mouth can open and close and his eyes can blink as well.
“I had to make an eyeball that was hinged straight through on an axis. [It was] attached to a cable with springs to it so that the wearer — one of his arms is a dummy arm — can use his arm inside to pull on a cable control and cause the eyes to blink and the mouth to open and close.”
A Florida golf tournament once ordered caricature heads of famous players. And Morton explained to his Rotary audience the process for creating replication molds. “It takes two to three days to make a clay sculpture of each character,” he said.
“We cover a sculpture with foil to protect it. Then we lay it over four times with taxidermist papier-mâché. When it drys, we cut it down the middle and remove it in sections. Then we glue them all back together and we have a hollow head of papier-mâché that looks like the character.
“From that point, we can glue fur and fabric over it. Then we install head gear, put cooling fans inside, put screening over eyes, nose and mouth, so you can see out of it. And that’s how [duplicate] heads are made.
“It’s nontoxic. It doesn’t smell. It’s easy to fix and change and alter. It’s wonderful material to work with.”
As for the Plum Beach Lighthouse, the Morton studio turned out a lighthouse mascot which could march in parades and otherwise publicize the landmark preservation campaign.
And today, if you travel to Rhode Island, in North Kingstown, you may still enjoy visiting the historic Plum Beach Light, a relic of a bygone era saved from certain destruction with a creation by Dale Morton Studios in Hurricane, West Virginia.