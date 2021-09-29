HURRICANE — One step inside Dale Morton Studio in the heart of Hurricane, and you know: This is a space where creativity reigns.
It’s hard to say what grabs your attention first in the three-room studio at 2730 2nd St. Is it the giant stuffed heads on shelves? The startlingly real masks and skeleton faces grinning at you from walls and tabletops?
Or is what grabs your attention most the juxtaposition of those items with the orchestral music floating through the room and the entrance of the tall, soft-spoken owner?
Owner Dale Morton and his mascots have inhabited this creative space for 20 years now.
“I opened Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes just one week after 9/11,” he says.
It was the beginning of something truly momentous. From this base of operations, Morton would become well-known throughout the country for his custom mascots.
In this studio where project designs are tacked to the walls and plaster molds take up space under tables, Morton has created mascots for the likes of Hasbro, Procter & Gamble, Stouffer’s Foods, the Pro Golfer’s Association, Dunkin’ Donuts, and CareerBuilder.com.
His work has been shipped around the world, has appeared in television commercials, and has been cheered on at university stadiums.
“One of my favorite memories from the last 20 years was creating the new Marco for Marshall University,” Morton says. “Now, the Marco they had us redesign and create several years back was not well-received by Marshall fans and alumni; it was just too different from the Marco they knew and loved. But getting to remake Marco again more recently was a pleasure. Now he looks like an improved version of the original Marco, and everyone loves him.”
He adds, “There’s nothing more pleasing than seeing people stare in awe or wonder at what you’ve created.”
Morton has had the satisfaction of wowing clients for 20 years now.
But becoming a respected expert in his field did not happen overnight. In fact, he got his start many years ago, as a teenager.
“I was born in Charleston, spent my elementary school years in St. Albans, and my middle and high school years in Elkview,” he recollects, “and I remember always being interested in costuming and movie monsters as a child.”
He continues, “My friends from St. Albans and I were fascinated by Star Trek and Star Wars. We stayed in touch and as we got older we started exploring how costumes and masks were made.”
Morton grew up in the 1980s, so the answer was not a Google search or YouTube tutorial away.
“We went to the library to research what we could about costume-making,” he says. “Most of what we learned, though, was through trial and error.”
Morton’s first “break” was in 1989 when he was asked to create costumes for a low-budget, local horror movie. For several months he volunteered his time and picked up tons of experience.
“We didn’t get paid anything,” he laughs, “but it was crucial experience for me as a young costume designer.”
In 1990, he joined the staff of Magic Makers Costumes in Huntington, where he first learned to make mascot heads. He worked for Magic Makers through the early 1990s, and then took a few years off to pursue other projects. By 2000, he knew he was ready to open his own studio.
Thus, he found himself opening a studio in downtown Hurricane just a week after 9/11 and embarking on a 20-year creative adventure. Creating custom mascots and costumes, masks, props, and special-effects makeup for companies, schools, and organizations.
And hearing from happy customers all over the globe.
“The most satisfying part of my work is getting feedback from our customers when they’re happy with their mascot and them sending us pictures or footage of the mascot in action and peoples’ reactions to it,” Morton enthuses.
Of course, his job has its challenges, as well. Like when fans from his own alma mater, Marshall University, disliked the Marco a few years back. Or when the process of creation itself is long and arduous.
“When creating patterns for a large, unusually-shaped character, it often takes a lot of trial and error before I get it looking the way it should,” Morton explains. “The entire process can be very frustrating, especially when it’s not working right.”
The “process” Morton refers to of creating a mascot is an intensive one. It starts with creating a design if the client does not provide one, sculpting the mascot head in clay, making a plaster negative mold of that clay sculpture, and then laying four layers of papier-mâché into the head mold and letting it dry.
And that’s just the first step.
“After removing the papier-mâché halves and gluing them together to create the final whole mascot head shell, we cut out eye and mouth openings, install hard-hat-style adjustable headgear and a battery-powered cooling fan inside the head as well as a rubber nose, if needed,” Morton details.
He goes on to use hot glue to cover the head shell with materials like fur, fleece, or terry cloth to create the finished head. Next comes detail work, like installing screening into the eyes and mouth and painting the pupils onto the screening. Attaching ears, teeth, or other exterior features.
“We create patterns for the body of the mascot using heavyweight craft paper,” he says. “Then we trace the patterns onto fur or fabric, cut all those pieces out, and then pin and sew them all together. From there we install zippers, glue the rubber soles onto the feet, and add any exterior colors onto the head or body using an airbrush.”
Quite a process indeed.
Thankfully, it is not one that Morton usually completes alone. His cousin Travis and employee Nora Frazier assist him.
“Travis’s specialty is papier-mâché and putting the mascots’ heads together and covering them,” Morton says. “He is also a very good colorist, so he paints most of our mascots’ eyes. Nora is an outstanding seamstress; she does almost all of the sewing that needs to be done.”
Before Morton ships his creation to his client in a custom-built box, his son Bryant drops by to model the costume for photographs.
While the process of perfecting these custom creations might be tedious, Morton has not tired of it after 20 years.
In fact, his passion for his craft is obvious when you step over the threshold of his studio. When you see the Frankenstein bust or Abe Lincoln face that he still wants to get just right, for himself personally. Or the mascot for Dick’s Last Resort that he is using cutting-edge technology to create.
“I still find my work exciting and inspiring after all these years,” Morton says, “and I still have things I would like to achieve. For example, I would love to see my studio grow larger and produce more, and I would like to create some costumes for theme parks.”
In other words, Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes will continue to be a space where creativity reigns, for years to come.
If you would like more information about Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes, check out www.dalemortonstudio.com or the Facebook page.