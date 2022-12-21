The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

Happy holidays to you! We officially start the winter season with a strong storm system on the way. Low pressure strengthens over the plains and makes its way toward West Virginia on Thursday. After a few days of high temperatures in the 40s, a powerful cold front will cross later in the night. Scattered rain showers on Thursday afternoon and evening will give way to some sticky snowfall overnight.

Yes, some accumulating snow is on the way for Friday! The key though, is some snow. The earlier in the day the cold front can pass by, the more time we will have for snowfall to stick to the ground. We run out of moisture in the air by lunchtime Friday. However, strong winds will blow out of Canada and lead to a cold afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Friday behind the cold front will only be in the mid 20s. With strong northwesterly winds, the wind chills will make it feel more like 10 to 15 degrees outside during the afternoon! After most of the snow falls in the morning with the passing of the cold front, mostly cloudy skies stick around for a cold afternoon with a few scattered snow showers in the evening on the back side of the storm system as it spins around and continues to the east.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

