Happy holidays to you! We officially start the winter season with a strong storm system on the way. Low pressure strengthens over the plains and makes its way toward West Virginia on Thursday. After a few days of high temperatures in the 40s, a powerful cold front will cross later in the night. Scattered rain showers on Thursday afternoon and evening will give way to some sticky snowfall overnight.
Yes, some accumulating snow is on the way for Friday! The key though, is some snow. The earlier in the day the cold front can pass by, the more time we will have for snowfall to stick to the ground. We run out of moisture in the air by lunchtime Friday. However, strong winds will blow out of Canada and lead to a cold afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Friday behind the cold front will only be in the mid 20s. With strong northwesterly winds, the wind chills will make it feel more like 10 to 15 degrees outside during the afternoon! After most of the snow falls in the morning with the passing of the cold front, mostly cloudy skies stick around for a cold afternoon with a few scattered snow showers in the evening on the back side of the storm system as it spins around and continues to the east.
The holiday weekend will be a very cold one! We are looking to see single-digit low temperatures this Saturday morning. Intense wind chills below zero will be in place with gusty northwesterly winds. Any water or slick spots on the ground will easily freeze over by morning. Avoid outdoor activities early in the day on Christmas eve this Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and some strong wind chills will keep us from warming up a whole lot on a very cold day at the beginning of the holiday weekend. For the rest of the evening on Saturday, more cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills will lead to slippery conditions outside.
For Christmas day on Sunday, the cold air will remain in place. With temperatures in the mid 20s, it will be less windy than the past two days. Brisk and cold conditions will continue through the holiday weekend.
Traveling conditions look much better to start the new week. A gradual warmup is in store, with mostly cloudy skies on Monday, cloudy skies on Tuesday, and Sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs in the low 30s Monday and Tuesday will increase back to the 40s on Wednesday. High pressure and some calm winter weather will lead us through the middle of our next week.
