Dante Ricci

Calm weather for one more day in Putnam County as we continue a pattern of upper-level ridging in our atmosphere. As southerly winds blow, the jet stream takes a position to our north and gives us sunny skies and warm temperatures for today. How does a high of 85 degrees sound? Well, we would only expect to be in the 70s this time of the year. High pressure that has been in control all week will hang around just a bit longer.

However, things will get unsettled on Friday. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will pass by. If we make it into the 70s for Friday, it will likely be earlier in the day. A cold front will make us much cooler into the weekend.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

