Calm weather for one more day in Putnam County as we continue a pattern of upper-level ridging in our atmosphere. As southerly winds blow, the jet stream takes a position to our north and gives us sunny skies and warm temperatures for today. How does a high of 85 degrees sound? Well, we would only expect to be in the 70s this time of the year. High pressure that has been in control all week will hang around just a bit longer.
However, things will get unsettled on Friday. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will pass by. If we make it into the 70s for Friday, it will likely be earlier in the day. A cold front will make us much cooler into the weekend.
Saturday looks to have a few scattered showers and partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The only question of certainty will be for how long the rain showers will stick around for the weekend. There is much discussion on Sunday being the drier day of the upcoming weekend. If the storm system clears faster, we will have a partly sunny conclusion to the weekend. Just much cooler than normal. The passing cold front has the potential to drop us into the 50s, which will not be ideal weather for late April. If you add any winds or rain showers, that could introduce a wind chill once again! Rainfall totals will change greatly across West Virginia depending on the speed of the cold front and approaching storm system. For now, plan for a few showers early Sunday ahead of a sunny afternoon.
The 60s may hang around for a few more days next week. A chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. The jet stream will move south once again and bring us some cool but comfortable spring weather. Monday may be the most windy as there are still great changes in pressure from north to south between several states. You may need the jacket every once and awhile for the next week. When we do get a sunny spring afternoon, it will be an excellent idea to head outside for the day as our temperatures will only get warmer in the coming days of May and June!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.