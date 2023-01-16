A cold front crosses West Virginia on your Thursday with some modest rainfall totals. The winds will pick up and gust as high as 20 mph with even a few rumbles of thunder. Rain showers continue through the early afternoon.
Our nighttime lows drop back into the 30s Thursday night. Some upslope snow showers will be around on Friday, particularly in the higher elevations. A common theme of our recent storm events has been that temperatures end up dropping near normal behind the front passage after a well needed stretch of warmer weather. This pattern will continue for your Friday as we drop back into the 40s. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and breezy westerly winds will take over.
Another rain event arrives for the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds will start off Saturday, but another front will make its way in from the west. Right now Sunday looks to be the most wet out of the two days. With a 40% chance of rain showers on Sunday, high temperatures will rise to the upper 40s Saturday and approaching 50 on Sunday. Showers continue on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
The west coast of the United States should see some much-needed relief to start the work week. A ridge in the jet stream will develop and begin to replace the several recent areas of low pressure and foul weather with high pressure and much drier conditions out west on Monday. The recent rounds of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flooding, and landslides will be reduced into the next week. That will mean fewer new storm systems for us that originate from the Pacific ocean through the next week. We look to dry out for Tuesday with some rain, freezing rain, and sleet for an icy Wednesday morning.
