Dante Ricci

A cold front crosses West Virginia on your Thursday with some modest rainfall totals. The winds will pick up and gust as high as 20 mph with even a few rumbles of thunder. Rain showers continue through the early afternoon.

Our nighttime lows drop back into the 30s Thursday night. Some upslope snow showers will be around on Friday, particularly in the higher elevations. A common theme of our recent storm events has been that temperatures end up dropping near normal behind the front passage after a well needed stretch of warmer weather. This pattern will continue for your Friday as we drop back into the 40s. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and breezy westerly winds will take over.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

