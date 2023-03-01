After a warm and breezy spring like day on Wednesday, our next storm system will bring in unsettled weather to start Thursday. A weak warm front brings in the first round of showers. Thunderstorms form along this warm front late Wednesday night and into Thursday. A quarter to a half an inch of rain to start the first half of the day. Temperatures raise up into the 60s with breezy southerly winds calming down for the afternoon. Chances for rain also will drop off by Thursday evening with only a minor drop in temperatures overnight.
The unsettled weather continues on Friday with a 70% chance of rain showers. Additional rainfall will not be welcome as the ponding of water from additional rain can cause poor drainage flooding on Friday. Temperatures remain in the 50s for most of Friday before a huge change for our weekend!
A cold front finally comes through Friday afternoon and pushes out the system that produced the rain showers. This will bring in a cooler air mass to start the weekend on Saturday. Low temperatures down into the 20s will be widespread as much drier air comes in. Saturday will be the more cloudy day, with high temperatures barely reaching 40. A wind chill factor will be in place, so bundle up for your outdoor activities on Saturday.
A much warmer day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures comfortably in the mid 40s. This is an exceptionally dry air mass, so even with the winds calming down and the sun coming out, drink plenty of water and have the lip balm handy for the weekend.
Dry weather continues to finish the first full week of March! Very limited chances for rainfall on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure brings in seasonable temperatures in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday followed by increasing clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. While record breaking temperatures are not likely, some seasonable spring time weather will be the theme as we get deeper into March!
