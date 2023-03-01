The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5430556a-9240-4c89-52e2-700309508d87-largeScale_DanteRicciWebBio.jpg

Dante Ricci

After a warm and breezy spring like day on Wednesday, our next storm system will bring in unsettled weather to start Thursday. A weak warm front brings in the first round of showers. Thunderstorms form along this warm front late Wednesday night and into Thursday. A quarter to a half an inch of rain to start the first half of the day. Temperatures raise up into the 60s with breezy southerly winds calming down for the afternoon. Chances for rain also will drop off by Thursday evening with only a minor drop in temperatures overnight.

The unsettled weather continues on Friday with a 70% chance of rain showers. Additional rainfall will not be welcome as the ponding of water from additional rain can cause poor drainage flooding on Friday. Temperatures remain in the 50s for most of Friday before a huge change for our weekend!

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you