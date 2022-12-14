A change in our weather pattern is upon us! After a three-day stretch of temperatures in the 50s, a cold front is on the way on Thursday. With rain showers approaching West Virginia, a few rumbles of thunder will be around early on Thursday. Showers linger into the afternoon and clearing out by sunset. We start Thursday in the 50s, with temperatures falling once the cold front passes Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night looks to be windy with lows down into the upper 20s. Northwesterly winds out of Canada will start off the day on Friday. A cold day is in store with highs only in the 30s! We start the day off with partly sunny skies. Rain showers move in later on the day on Friday with freezing rain and snow in the higher elevations. As temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night, a changeover to snow is in store for Putnam County.
Some snow is coming on both Saturday and Sunday. Only a coating on the lower elevations to a few inches on the mountains.
Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs still only in the 30s. A colder stretch of weather is ahead of us with cloudy skies on Monday, a few morning snow showers on Tuesday, and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.
By the middle of next week, it will start to feel a lot more like winter here in West Virginia!
