A change in our weather pattern is upon us! After a three-day stretch of temperatures in the 50s, a cold front is on the way on Thursday. With rain showers approaching West Virginia, a few rumbles of thunder will be around early on Thursday. Showers linger into the afternoon and clearing out by sunset. We start Thursday in the 50s, with temperatures falling once the cold front passes Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night looks to be windy with lows down into the upper 20s. Northwesterly winds out of Canada will start off the day on Friday. A cold day is in store with highs only in the 30s! We start the day off with partly sunny skies. Rain showers move in later on the day on Friday with freezing rain and snow in the higher elevations. As temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night, a changeover to snow is in store for Putnam County.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

