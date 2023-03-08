With high pressure slowly sliding to our north and east, Thursday will remain a dry day here in Putnam County. A light northwesterly breeze has been in place for the past few days, which in turn has kept our temperatures near normal for early and mid March. We expect to have our highs around 53 degrees for this time of year. However, we must be prepared for frequent changes in temperature during the spring season, as well!
The big temperature differences that we see day to day in the spring are often caused by the jet stream. From the end of February and the first week of March, a 10-day stretch of time passed where we were positioned to the south of a ridge pattern in the jet stream. This pattern brings in warmer southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico and the southern United States. Several areas of high pressure were positioned through the center of the country, and even after a series of cold fronts, the ridge pattern maintained itself through the start of this week.
However, the jet stream is now starting to make more of a trough shape over the eastern half of the country, which pulls cooler air masses down from Canada and northerly winds. We will be near 50 again on Friday, but an area of low pressure brings a storm in with rainfall and some wind. Not nearly as much as last Friday’s weather event, but a little breezy as rain comes through on Friday.
We should remain on the warmer half of this system for Friday and Saturday as the chances for snow mixed with rain will be limited to higher elevations by Saturday morning.
Morning lows look to be in the upper 20s and low 30s to start the weekend. Showers continue on your Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.
There are a lot of questions remaining for how Sunday will turn out to be. Prepare for rain on Sunday, even if the storm system is able to speed its way out late Saturday night. The back end of the low-pressure storm may still bring some showers on Sunday.
The chance exists for a few more hard freezes in the mornings on Monday and Tuesday. Clear skies at night will continue to drop overnight temperatures into the low 30s and upper 20s. Unfortunately, several plants have already bloomed early for the spring. On average, the final freeze of the year usually occurs in mid-to-late April around here. The early bloom may be beautiful, but the trough pattern of our jet stream looks to hold steady on Wednesday, with high temperatures only in the upper 40s.
