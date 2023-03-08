The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5430556a-9240-4c89-52e2-700309508d87-largeScale_DanteRicciWebBio.jpg

Dante Ricci

With high pressure slowly sliding to our north and east, Thursday will remain a dry day here in Putnam County. A light northwesterly breeze has been in place for the past few days, which in turn has kept our temperatures near normal for early and mid March. We expect to have our highs around 53 degrees for this time of year. However, we must be prepared for frequent changes in temperature during the spring season, as well!

The big temperature differences that we see day to day in the spring are often caused by the jet stream. From the end of February and the first week of March, a 10-day stretch of time passed where we were positioned to the south of a ridge pattern in the jet stream. This pattern brings in warmer southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico and the southern United States. Several areas of high pressure were positioned through the center of the country, and even after a series of cold fronts, the ridge pattern maintained itself through the start of this week.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you