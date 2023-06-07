We had a warm and humid taste of summer to start the week! A few cold fronts have passed by and cooled our temperatures for this Thursday. Another key factor has been something that has occurred hundreds of miles away from West Virginia! In Alberta, Canada, recent wildfires have burned and some of the smoke has made its way into the upper atmosphere over the past few weeks. We were having some beautiful sunsets outside with smoke layering the upper atmosphere, making for some filtered light and still-bright evenings. Recently, a few more fires have burned, this time in Nova Scotia!
The passing cold front on Tuesday has mixed in some additional smoke. Being that we are closer to Nova Scotia, this means that some additional smoke may reach the upper levels of the sky. If you do see some extra haze on your Thursday, it will also help to lower our temperatures at the ground. Combining this with high pressure and some northerly winds, there should be only a few air quality impacts for the day. As a result of the smoky skies, daytime highs on Thursday in the upper 70s will be quite comfortable!
