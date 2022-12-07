The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5430556a-9240-4c89-52e2-700309508d87-largeScale_DanteRicciWebBio.jpg

Dante Ricci

Our chances for rainfall have increased here in West Virginia this week! A cold front has stalled out over the Ohio Valley, giving us some rainfall here in December. The stalled cold front will allow several waves of low pressure to reach the region into the weekend.

While not a washout, there is a 50% chance of scattered showers for your Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme today in between the showers. Southerly winds will keep our high temperatures more mild this afternoon into the upper 50s.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.