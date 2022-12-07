Our chances for rainfall have increased here in West Virginia this week! A cold front has stalled out over the Ohio Valley, giving us some rainfall here in December. The stalled cold front will allow several waves of low pressure to reach the region into the weekend.
While not a washout, there is a 50% chance of scattered showers for your Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme today in between the showers. Southerly winds will keep our high temperatures more mild this afternoon into the upper 50s.
As the front tries to clear out on Friday, the winds could be quite gusty at times! Wind gusts around 25 mph are likely, along with an 80% chance of scattered showers as another wave of low pressure rides the back of the cold front.
When the front clears, our temperatures will be cooler for Saturday, with morning lows down into the 30s once again. Mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend with a few snow flurries in the mountains and higher elevations.
The dry weather on Saturday will be followed by scattered showers on Sunday. High temperatures in the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday with 20 mph wind gusts to finish the weekend.
A mostly cloudy Monday will see high temperatures only in the 40s again. Dry conditions will give us a much-needed break from the recent rainfall to start the next work week. An approaching cold front with developing low pressure moves in for Tuesday, with a few snow flakes in the morning followed by rain showers in the afternoon.
Night time low temperatures below freezing once again for the first time in a week could freeze up any leftover moisture on the ground for a slippery start to Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday followed by more rain showers on Thursday will lead us another week closer to the holiday season!
