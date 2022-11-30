The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

After a few days of above-normal temperatures, some colder weather has arrived in the region. A chilly Thursday is in store for us! An area of high pressure has developed, bringing mostly sunny skies.

As the high pressure moves closer, stronger northwesterly winds will arrive. These strong winds will bring some wind chills with them, making it feel colder than normal for the start of December. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday will be in the 20s as some cloud cover remains in place.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

