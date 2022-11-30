After a few days of above-normal temperatures, some colder weather has arrived in the region. A chilly Thursday is in store for us! An area of high pressure has developed, bringing mostly sunny skies.
As the high pressure moves closer, stronger northwesterly winds will arrive. These strong winds will bring some wind chills with them, making it feel colder than normal for the start of December. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday will be in the 20s as some cloud cover remains in place.
Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and some more normal high temperatures. Southerly winds in place will give us a mild end to the work week with high temperatures comfortably in the 50s.
Scattered showers arrive late Friday night and into Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures for the weekend remain mild and above normal.
The rain showers continue into the start of the work week. Monday is looking warm, with high temperatures in the 60s.
As a series of cold fronts approach West Virginia, temperatures begin to fall for Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping back down into the 40s for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will stick around. As another shot of cold air enters West Virginia, some scattered snow showers may leave a dusting of snow on the ground late Wednesday night.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.