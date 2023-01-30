The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

It has been an unsettled week of weather here in Putnam County! A few light snow showers will move through on your Thursday. Even if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow today, winter may still end a little bit early here in West Virginia. While starting off with morning lows below freezing, morning snow showers will mix with rain during the afternoon. Aside from a few slick spots Friday morning, there will not be many impacts from this light snowfall event. The best chances for a few inches of snow will remain to the east.

After a cold and slick start to your Friday, we will finally see sunny skies once again with some cloud cover as high pressure comes back into control. A more dry stretch of weather will be well deserved, and we will be seeing some of these dry conditions into the weekend. With clear skies late Friday night, low temperatures Saturday morning will be extremely cold! We will start off in the teens on Saturday morning, but an afternoon warm up is in store. The upper air pattern remains stable on Saturday. For us, that means some fair cloud cover and calmer weather.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

