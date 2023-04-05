April showers are on the way to Putnam County! An approaching cold front will bring a few rounds of rain in for your Thursday. While it will be a soggy start to the day, some afternoon cloud cover will help to dry things out as high pressure makes a return by Friday. Temperatures are looking seasonably cool heading into the holiday weekend. After a week where we had an early taste of summer, temperatures in the 60s will keep us near normal for Thursday.
Mostly cloudy skies with another approach of showers by Friday afternoon. A period of clearing late in the week will be a relief from Thursday’s wet weather. The good news is that a comfortable weather pattern starts the weekend.
Abundant sunshine early Saturday could be followed by a few more rain showers late in the day. Our strong wind risk should reduce throughout Saturday. Our first look at Easter Sunday shows a few rain showers and temperatures in the upper 60s. However, there is a chance that we reach 70 degrees with only a few clouds in the sky as well. Even with these additional opportunities for rain, an outdoor picnic or easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday will still be a great idea! Just keep a watchful eye on the sky throughout the day.
An area of low pressure develops from the west and may bring some gusty winds for Monday. Our recent weather systems have brought strong and at times damaging wind gusts even without heavy thunderstorms. However, the spring season can easily bring out a few rumbles of thunder and some heavy rain showers at any time!
Monday looks to be the more active day of the pattern right now. Once we do get some steady sunshine next week, it won’t be long before the 80-degree temperatures stick around for a while. Notice how the grass is finally starting to grow taller! We could be seeing increased levels of pollen as the grass continues to grow and the trees and flowers continue to bloom across West Virginia! Some spectacular sights of nature are on the way for the next week.
Have a safe and happy Easter holiday weekend with your friends and family and enjoy the well-deserved springtime weather!
