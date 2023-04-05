The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

April showers are on the way to Putnam County! An approaching cold front will bring a few rounds of rain in for your Thursday. While it will be a soggy start to the day, some afternoon cloud cover will help to dry things out as high pressure makes a return by Friday. Temperatures are looking seasonably cool heading into the holiday weekend. After a week where we had an early taste of summer, temperatures in the 60s will keep us near normal for Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies with another approach of showers by Friday afternoon. A period of clearing late in the week will be a relief from Thursday’s wet weather. The good news is that a comfortable weather pattern starts the weekend.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

