The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5430556a-9240-4c89-52e2-700309508d87-largeScale_DanteRicciWebBio.jpg

Dante Ricci

Dry conditions continue mid-week as high pressure has arrived! Warm spring temperatures in the 70s and 80s should stick around through at least this coming weekend. Plenty of sunshine on your Thursday will be followed by a chance of a thunderstorm late Friday. Even though we all won’t see a thunderstorm, a couple of rain showers are likely late in the day heading toward our weekend. This is another approaching warm front, similar in nature to what we experienced this last Sunday. Frontal systems may extend over hundreds of miles across the atmosphere as two or more air masses collide in the sky above us. Imagine cutting a cake on a sideways angle to make a not-so-perfect slice of dessert. That’s how frontal systems can set off showers and storms even when the map label is still several hundred miles away from us in the plains. Warm air at the ground level may not extend all the way upwards initially. As a warm front and a storm system get a little closer, the colder air above eventually gets eaten up by the showers and thunderstorms that stabilize the weather. Across the country, rain and thunderstorms have moved through with this weather system.

While another warm weekend is coming, there is a probability that the showers and thunderstorms will also continue. One scenario gives us a few daytime showers both days. A second possibility is a soggy start to Saturday with an improved afternoon and perhaps a few thunderstorms late on Mother’s Day for Sunday, especially just to our north. While neither day will be completely dry, warm temperatures into the 80s once again by this point in the middle of the month. Warmer air can hold moisture, especially with southerly winds in place to start the weekend. However, we have been dealing with the opposite extreme in the valleys with some humid evenings and mild mornings. Anytime that you see dew-point temperatures in the 60s, there can be additional moisture in the air that can make it uncomfortable. Fog may also form in these sticky overnight conditions. Low pressure that had been pushing that warm front eastward will move into the Mid-Atlantic and northeast late Sunday evening. This allows a cold front to slide in and drop our temperatures a bit heading into next week.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you