Dry conditions continue mid-week as high pressure has arrived! Warm spring temperatures in the 70s and 80s should stick around through at least this coming weekend. Plenty of sunshine on your Thursday will be followed by a chance of a thunderstorm late Friday. Even though we all won’t see a thunderstorm, a couple of rain showers are likely late in the day heading toward our weekend. This is another approaching warm front, similar in nature to what we experienced this last Sunday. Frontal systems may extend over hundreds of miles across the atmosphere as two or more air masses collide in the sky above us. Imagine cutting a cake on a sideways angle to make a not-so-perfect slice of dessert. That’s how frontal systems can set off showers and storms even when the map label is still several hundred miles away from us in the plains. Warm air at the ground level may not extend all the way upwards initially. As a warm front and a storm system get a little closer, the colder air above eventually gets eaten up by the showers and thunderstorms that stabilize the weather. Across the country, rain and thunderstorms have moved through with this weather system.
While another warm weekend is coming, there is a probability that the showers and thunderstorms will also continue. One scenario gives us a few daytime showers both days. A second possibility is a soggy start to Saturday with an improved afternoon and perhaps a few thunderstorms late on Mother’s Day for Sunday, especially just to our north. While neither day will be completely dry, warm temperatures into the 80s once again by this point in the middle of the month. Warmer air can hold moisture, especially with southerly winds in place to start the weekend. However, we have been dealing with the opposite extreme in the valleys with some humid evenings and mild mornings. Anytime that you see dew-point temperatures in the 60s, there can be additional moisture in the air that can make it uncomfortable. Fog may also form in these sticky overnight conditions. Low pressure that had been pushing that warm front eastward will move into the Mid-Atlantic and northeast late Sunday evening. This allows a cold front to slide in and drop our temperatures a bit heading into next week.
Behind the low-pressure center and passing cold front, drier air from Canada will mix into the pattern again. That could mean for a drop in temperatures for the new work week. Highs may barely get into the 50s in parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Monday. We will be right along the jet stream, so it would be nice to have comfortable temperatures near normal, which is 76 degrees. The trend, however, is to be slightly below normal on your Monday, but not as chilly as the rest of the Northeast. Morning frost may be a thing of the past in the lower elevations, but we are not completely out of the woods yet to have some patchy frost on the hilltops and into the mountains to our East. In fact, high pressure tries to keep southerly winds in place for a comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday in the temperature department for the upper 60s on the hilltops and low 70s for high temperatures in the valleys. A breezy and cloudy Tuesday won’t be too bad if the sun promises to return by Wednesday. Still comfortable as we get deeper into the month of May!
