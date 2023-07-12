High pressure will be in control to start off our Thursday. This has produced some of the hottest weather so far this summer season. This summer season so far has kept one key feature absent from our weather pattern so far. That feature is called a heat wave. When we have three or more consecutive days in a row that our high temperature reaches at least 90 degrees, that’s when we classify the event as a heat wave. So far this year the pattern has not allowed us to have an official heat wave on record, but there still have been plenty of uncomfortable days with sticky conditions in addition to warmer temperatures. Sometimes warm and humid weather into the 80s can be more uncomfortable than a dry 90 degree day outside!
This very hot weather system will begin to push eastward for Thursday afternoon. We will continue to have our temperatures in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity, but a series of developing storm systems will try to make our weather pattern unsettled heading into the weekend. Low pressure will try to develop into Kentucky and bring in some showers and storms for late Thursday night and into Friday. Sticky and warm with highs into the 80s for Friday with a 40 percent chance of a shower here in Putnam county with higher rain chances west.
