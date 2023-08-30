This week’s edition includes some cloud cover for Thursday and Friday. The remnant moisture from tropical cyclone Idalia will make its way into the Carolinas on your Thursday and then head back out to sea. The good news is, surface high pressure will keep much of this system from approaching our region here in Putnam County. There are two minor drawbacks to the storm that will influence our weather pattern. The increased cloud coverage may keep our temperatures in the 70s for both Thursday and Friday. This means that we switch months with slightly below-normal temperatures. Not all that bad, but we have to consider the possibility of some showers and thunderstorms from the associated tropical moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere. Cool nighttime lows may be below 60 degrees both Friday morning and again heading into your weekend. That will be nice for a change out there!
Saturday sunshine gets us back to normal for your Labor Day weekend with highs in the 80s. That area of surface high pressure will sink its way southward during the weekend and bring us some very pleasant conditions. Light northerly winds should keep our dew points in the 60s rather than the 70s for Labor Day weekend. The big difference that makes is that you can notice the humidity in the air when the dew point reaches about 60 degrees. The ambient air temperature can never be below the dew point. It may equal the dew point though, which means that the relative humidity is 100% and latent heat then gets transferred into our atmosphere, therefore providing a cooling effect. What is all this about? Well, in simple terms, a developing cloud is one way that the heat can be transferred in our atmosphere. Fog formation is another great example too! When the relative humidity is 100%, an air parcel is saturated. A saturated or nearly saturated air mass is uncomfortable no matter what the temperature but remains manageable with dew points in the 60s. It becomes harder to cool your body when the dew point rises into the 70s on a hot summer day. If we do see dew points in the 70s again this fall, there will likely be a chance for rain or thunderstorms. In summary, I am calling for temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 50s, which will make our Labor Day weekend very manageable.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.