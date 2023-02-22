The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

This has been a warm and wild week of weather! After a rainy Wednesday, additional showers continue on your Thursday. A cold front approaches us during the afternoon and evening, bringing gusty southwesterly winds up to 25 mph.

After the showers clear, we are in for a reality check to end the work week this Friday. We only get into the upper 40s for your afternoon, but still a normal day for late February! As high pressure develops to our northwest in the great lakes region, a spotty sprinkle during the evening ahead of a weak disturbance. Temperatures not falling off too much for Friday night as we remain near 40 degrees.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

