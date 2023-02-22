This has been a warm and wild week of weather! After a rainy Wednesday, additional showers continue on your Thursday. A cold front approaches us during the afternoon and evening, bringing gusty southwesterly winds up to 25 mph.
After the showers clear, we are in for a reality check to end the work week this Friday. We only get into the upper 40s for your afternoon, but still a normal day for late February! As high pressure develops to our northwest in the great lakes region, a spotty sprinkle during the evening ahead of a weak disturbance. Temperatures not falling off too much for Friday night as we remain near 40 degrees.
Saturday showers return as moisture from the south approaches. Much of Kentucky and points to our south and west will be warmer and into the 60s. While some warmth reaches us during the afternoon along with a warm front, this will bring a 70% chance of a rainy afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies, sticky conditions and gusty winds will accompany the rain.
Behind the brief warmer temperatures, a cold front will then pass by, bringing in our air flow from the Northwest on Sunday. Beginning with Sunday, we get cooler for the next few days with highs in the 40s and 50s. Any leftover rain showers will clear just after sunrise for mostly cloudy skies.
On Monday, we get caught between two systems. A ridge of high pressure develops in the Mid-Atlantic and Virginia to our east. A weak low-pressure system developing over the great lakes puts us right in between the warmer ridge and the cooler trough. If we get under the ridge, partly sunny skies and temperatures near 60 would be nice! But unfortunately afternoon showers and cooler temperatures in the 40s will move in and limit our chances for sunshine.
Showers and clouds hang around for the last day of February on Tuesday. Calmer weather arrives on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon clouds. As long as Tuesday’s unsettled pattern clears out in time, we will ring in March like a lamb this year with temperatures near 50!
