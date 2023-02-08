The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

What a great stretch of mild weather this week! High temperatures in the 60s have brought us an early taste of spring in early February. The stretch of warmth will be coming to an end, though, in just a couple days of time. And Thursday looks to be the last day of this stretch.

For your Thursday, an area of rain showers makes its way into West Virginia. The best chances for a rumble of thunder will be back to our west in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. That’s where some instability will be present in the early morning. For us, a few heavier downpours will move through Thursday morning, but we should stay under a quarter of an inch of rainfall in most spots. High temperatures around 67 with mostly cloudy skies to finish the day in your afternoon.

