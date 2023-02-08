What a great stretch of mild weather this week! High temperatures in the 60s have brought us an early taste of spring in early February. The stretch of warmth will be coming to an end, though, in just a couple days of time. And Thursday looks to be the last day of this stretch.
For your Thursday, an area of rain showers makes its way into West Virginia. The best chances for a rumble of thunder will be back to our west in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. That’s where some instability will be present in the early morning. For us, a few heavier downpours will move through Thursday morning, but we should stay under a quarter of an inch of rainfall in most spots. High temperatures around 67 with mostly cloudy skies to finish the day in your afternoon.
Friday will be a cooler day, but we still remain above normal! Our highs will be in the mid 50s with some gusty winds and light afternoon showers. The colder air will begin to move in late Friday. Still plenty of cloud cover around as a cold front arrives and drops us below freezing to start the weekend.
A few slick spots start our Saturday morning as the cold front brings a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Accumulations will be very light, but highs only in the upper 30s will make it uncomfortably cold outside once again. Highest snowfall totals aside from the eastern mountains of West Virginia will be to our northern and western counties. The reason for lesser totals our way is due to a lot of dry air mixing in at the lower levels of the atmosphere. As the wind blows over the mountains, available moisture can overcome this dry air and produce snow showers more easily, even in these cold winter time conditions!
Another cold and icy start to Sunday. Any rain or snow will be able to re-freeze over by early Sunday. I do expect the roads to be a bit slippery, especially the bridges and overpasses. The ice will melt quickly with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon! Not as cloudy for Sunday with our temperatures still winterlike and normal for this time of the year in the upper 40s.
The normal temperatures look to continue into the next work week. Highs in the upper 40s will make a return for Valentine’s Day on Monday. Not the most lovely weather, but the best news is that we remain dry through Wednesday. Aside from a few clouds, cool and dry weather will guide us into the middle of February!
