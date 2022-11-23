Happy Thanksgiving! A stretch of mild weather looks to continue into the coming weekend.
Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s will continue through Thanksgiving Day. Look for some rain showers to move in after sunset as a front approaches from the west.
Scattered showers continue your Friday as an area of low pressure strengthens to our northeast. A cooler day on Friday with high temperatures around 50. The rain showers hang around on Friday night and into Saturday with a few light snow showers in the higher elevations.
High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Saturday, and maybe a couple peeks of sunshine as well with mostly cloudy skies.
Conditions dry out on Sunday with a lingering rain shower or two early in the morning, with high temperatures back up into the 60s to start the new work week.
The mild weather pattern continues both Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A disturbance approaches Wednesday, dropping our high temperatures back into the 50s before a chance of rain and snow showers to start the new month of December next Thursday!
