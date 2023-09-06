The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

A taste of fall may be on the way here for Putnam County! That’s right, after a week of warm, sultry, and toasty temperatures to bring in the month of September, we finally have some relief on the way to wrap up the work week. Unfortunately, that does indicate a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. There is some instability present in the upper atmosphere above us for the afternoon. In addition to increased moisture and cloud cover, storms will be able to develop from the west with a weak upper air disturbance. The chance for severe thunderstorms is limited, but not zero. Any storms may bring gusty winds, with more scattered rain chances than what we saw on Wednesday. Thursday evening will bring some valley fog and lows in the 60s.

A morning shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday, but the afternoon should bring in partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures near 80. A cold front which had been sitting back to our west will finally completely cross our region by the evening. Crisp and cool conditions for Friday night, and even turning drier outside with each passing hour. The passing front will bring us a refreshing, fall-like blast of weather for Saturday and Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and a light northwesterly breeze for the weekend with lower humidity outside. Sunday looks to be the warmer of the two days with just a few less clouds in the sky.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

