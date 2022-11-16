After a few rain and snow showers have crossed the area, it’s finally beginning to feel like fall outside!
A spotty shower is possible through Thursday morning as an upper air disturbance clears the area, with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Much colder temperatures on Thursday with highs only in the 30s. Low temperatures look to get down into the 20s for the next few nights, with cloudy skies expected for Thursday night.
Friday will be a cool day with highs in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies and westerly winds to control the afternoon. Similar conditions in store for Saturday with a little more sunshine to start the weekend. Another disturbance could approach the area late Sunday, bringing a couple clouds and perhaps a spotty shower or two in front of those mostly sunny skies! A cool and more seasonable weekend in store with temperatures in the 40s.
We start off the next work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday, with normal to just above normal high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The next weather event approaches the region just in time for Thanksgiving Thursday. Look for a few rain showers to come around on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies throughout.
