Dante Ricci

A cold front approaches on your Thursday. With low pressure once again moving to our northeast, the wrap-around winds will bring down some cold air from Canada. With snow showers starting in the morning, one to two inches of accumulation look possible in the lower elevations! As temperatures warm up, a changeover to rain will occur later Thursday afternoon. Wind chills still only in the 20s will provide some uncomfortable cold along with the snow showers.

Friday morning will start off with some frigid conditions. It may be slippery, as freeze up of any snow and ice may lead to some black ice on the roadways for a slippery morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 30s will help to thaw us out by the afternoon, but not a whole lot. Only a few peeks of sunshine through the middle of the day before more snow showers develop late Friday night and into Saturday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

