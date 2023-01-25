Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
A cold front approaches on your Thursday. With low pressure once again moving to our northeast, the wrap-around winds will bring down some cold air from Canada. With snow showers starting in the morning, one to two inches of accumulation look possible in the lower elevations! As temperatures warm up, a changeover to rain will occur later Thursday afternoon. Wind chills still only in the 20s will provide some uncomfortable cold along with the snow showers.
Friday morning will start off with some frigid conditions. It may be slippery, as freeze up of any snow and ice may lead to some black ice on the roadways for a slippery morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 30s will help to thaw us out by the afternoon, but not a whole lot. Only a few peeks of sunshine through the middle of the day before more snow showers develop late Friday night and into Saturday.
Much calmer weather arrives for the upcoming weekend. A partly sunny Saturday is well deserved! High temperatures will reach into the upper 40s with dry conditions. Some rain showers arrive on Sunday with very light rainfall totals. A mostly cloudy day on Monday will be followed by a mix of rain and snow showers on Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper 30s will allow for a few snowflakes to form. A mix of rain and sleet will finally close out the precipitation and dry us out late Tuesday evening.
A cold front passing through will bring partly sunny skies for Wednesday and more sunshine on Thursday with what will now be unseasonably cold temperatures in the 30s to start off February.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.