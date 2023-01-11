An upper-level trough and low pressure make their way toward West Virginia today. An opportunity for some rainfall with some southerly winds and sticky conditions outside. We may hit 60 degrees for a high temperature as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico makes its way north. The winds will be gusting as high as 30 miles per hour as the low-pressure center approaches.
Some minor creek and stream flooding is possible Thursday night. Precipitation should remain as plain rain Thursday evening. For Friday, the back side of this storm system makes it to us. Cold northerly winds out of Canada will drop off our high temperatures. With highs only in the 40s for Friday, we will be a good 15 degrees cooler than Thursday! As temperatures fall through the afternoon, rain showers may mix with snow, with the opportunity for a scattered coating or dusting in the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches in the mountains and hilltops by Friday night.
The snow showers linger into Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies as morning lows fall below freezing once again. The system finally makes its way out by Saturday afternoon with highs around 40 degrees. A much drier afternoon and evening with winds calming down and lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.
Mostly cloudy and cool conditions close out our weekend on Sunday. It will feel more January like outside with normal temperatures and some northwesterly winds, which look to get even stronger throughout the afternoon.
We start the next work week with some drier weather outside. Monday will be the best opportunity in almost a week to see some sunshine aside from a few peaks on Sunday afternoon, of course. Highs on Monday will approach 50 degrees for a warmer-than-normal day.
The clouds return on Tuesday with some wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour once again. The breezy conditions keep coming for Wednesday, and we get rewarded once again as it will feel like 57 degrees outside by mid week!
