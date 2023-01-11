The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

An upper-level trough and low pressure make their way toward West Virginia today. An opportunity for some rainfall with some southerly winds and sticky conditions outside. We may hit 60 degrees for a high temperature as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico makes its way north. The winds will be gusting as high as 30 miles per hour as the low-pressure center approaches.

Some minor creek and stream flooding is possible Thursday night. Precipitation should remain as plain rain Thursday evening. For Friday, the back side of this storm system makes it to us. Cold northerly winds out of Canada will drop off our high temperatures. With highs only in the 40s for Friday, we will be a good 15 degrees cooler than Thursday! As temperatures fall through the afternoon, rain showers may mix with snow, with the opportunity for a scattered coating or dusting in the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches in the mountains and hilltops by Friday night.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

