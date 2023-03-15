After a brief return of winter earlier this week, we have two days of warmer temperatures to look forward to before the weekend! A ridge has formed in the wind pattern above our heads. This pushes the northerly and westerly winds out for a couple days and brings in warm and moist southerly winds for your Thursday and Friday. Our high temperatures will exceed 60 degrees for both days. Thursday is the drier of the two days. Another storm system approaches for Friday. And once again, the lower elevations remain on the warmer side of this storm system. Even as colder northwesterly winds move in for the weekend, the flow of the wind up the mountain slopes allows for a warming trend in the valleys and a cooling trend over the hilltops and mountaintops. The snow showers remain over the mountains as we get all rain in Putnam County on Friday.
The system lingers into Saturday morning with a few scattered showers early. Behind a cold front, we get stuck with highs in the mid 40s for the coming weekend. There is the opportunity for Friday’s system to linger into Saturday evening, but trends are looking toward a drier Saturday afternoon. Not bad for Saturday and Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and some scattered cloud cover each day. Just a little bit cooler than I would like it to be in mid-March!
While March 1 was the start of what we call Meteorological Spring for climate and weather reasons, we officially begin spring with the vernal equinox this Monday afternoon. Partly sunny skies and temperatures near 50 start the next work week. While we are below normal for the next few days, signals of a return to the 60s are appearing later that week. The spring like temperatures will only be a few weeks away, and hopefully they will get to stay.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.