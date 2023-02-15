Rain showers arrive for your Thursday. As we experience warmer temperatures during the winter time, unsettled weather keeps approaching West Virginia as mother nature attempts to bring us back to normal. While we enjoy spring-like temperatures around here, the southerly winds pick up ahead of two fast-approaching fronts. A warm front in the morning brings on and off showers. As a cold front then approaches from the west, a few thunderstorms will bring down gusty winds from higher up in the sky. While there may be few rumbles of thunder or flashes of lightning, some winds may gust as high as 50 mph with the strongest showers and storms. The arriving rain showers will help minimize the fire threat through the day on Thursday.
After the cold front passes late Thursday night, a brief period of dry weather will follow. As the temperatures drop, a few snow showers will form for Friday along with Northwesterly winds. Most of these showers will be contained to the eastern mountains and higher elevations. With highs barely reaching 40 in the lower elevations, a few light flurries and snowflakes may mix with rain during the morning. Friday afternoon will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds will lighten after sunset for some much-needed and well-deserved relief.
High pressure moves in to calm us down for the weekend. If you like sunshine, Saturday is the big day! With little cloud cover, a pleasant afternoon is in store! The only downside remaining is that we will be on the cooler side. High temperatures struggle to reach 50 with a cold and frosty start! We will remain dry for Sunday morning, and once again a gradual warm up to close the weekend. Southerly winds will warm us up near 60 degrees for Sunday as clouds increase for Sunday afternoon! Still another winning afternoon when we can be almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year in mid February!
The next storm system moves to our west on Monday. If you look to the north and west, rain showers and gusty winds approach Ohio and Kentucky by Monday afternoon. A fair mix of sun and clouds will change to rain showers by the evening. Remaining mild in the 50s, the showers move into West Virginia for Tuesday and Wednesday as easterly winds behind a passing cold front still keep us in the 50s to end the next work week.
