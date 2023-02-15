The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

Rain showers arrive for your Thursday. As we experience warmer temperatures during the winter time, unsettled weather keeps approaching West Virginia as mother nature attempts to bring us back to normal. While we enjoy spring-like temperatures around here, the southerly winds pick up ahead of two fast-approaching fronts. A warm front in the morning brings on and off showers. As a cold front then approaches from the west, a few thunderstorms will bring down gusty winds from higher up in the sky. While there may be few rumbles of thunder or flashes of lightning, some winds may gust as high as 50 mph with the strongest showers and storms. The arriving rain showers will help minimize the fire threat through the day on Thursday.

After the cold front passes late Thursday night, a brief period of dry weather will follow. As the temperatures drop, a few snow showers will form for Friday along with Northwesterly winds. Most of these showers will be contained to the eastern mountains and higher elevations. With highs barely reaching 40 in the lower elevations, a few light flurries and snowflakes may mix with rain during the morning. Friday afternoon will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds will lighten after sunset for some much-needed and well-deserved relief.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

