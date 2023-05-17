After some comfortable weather mid-week, our forecast turns more summer-like near the weekend. A cold front lifts northward and puts us closer to the 80s for Thursday. Now this cold front is a special front in both its name and impacts on the weather conditions. We call this a backdoor cold front. As high pressure turns clockwise, it pulls in colder air from either the chilly Atlantic ocean or from Canada. As a result of this, a colder air mass can compete with warmer air over the mainland. If the high pressure is strong enough, you can often get fog, light rain showers, and much cooler temperatures as a result. The cooler impacts are significantly lessened here in West Virginia, but this feature is not completely out of the question for our region within the month of May. The northeastern United States sees several backdoor cold fronts during each spring season!
Much warmer air will win over the cold air for Thursday and Thursday Night. We may get a little soggy heading into the weekend. A round of showers and thunderstorms will pass for Friday and Saturday, especially later each day. Heavy downpours are always a possibility as you get deeper in the spring and summer seasons. While Saturday is looking to be the drier of the two days, we may drop back into the mid and upper 70s for the weekend as high pressure builds in from the southern part of the country. Mostly sunny skies would be a great thing to have to start the new work week.
If this pattern can hold, highs in the 70s and 80s will be around for a while. Very comfortable for this time of year as a few dry days will be followed by some humid days in there as well. Precipitation chances increase mid-week as an approaching cold front and accompanying low pressure make things unsettled once again before our Memorial Day weekend.
Don’t forget the sunscreen for your outdoor activities and events as our UV index, or strength of sunlight reaching the earth, has been slowly on the rise. It’s best to have an SPF factor of at least 30 to provide the best protection. Always reapply sunscreen for extended periods of time outside. Wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing outdoors will provide additional relief for the upcoming warm days ahead. Have a great week, everyone!
