We have had an excellent week of weather! As we start the month of June, some summer-like temperatures have arrived! Our Memorial Day storm system has pushed northward and allowed high pressure to slide across West Virginia. This has pushed the jet stream further northward into a ridge pattern and allowed southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico. We may get our first 90-degree temperatures of the season with partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunshine!
Now, we will end up on the back side of this high-pressure system by Friday. That means that the daytime heating may cause a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms here in West Virginia. The difference in daytime heating between the lower elevations and higher elevations combined with just a touch of humidity can set off a quick downpour and some lightning. The best time of day for these pop-up storms will be during the late afternoon and early evening. Once we reach the overnight hours and lose the daytime sunlight, these storms will not be able to strengthen as much. Severe weather chances appear limited through the remainder of the work week, so grab your favorite food and have an excellent barbecue outside this week before it gets too hot outside this summer!
