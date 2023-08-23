Hot and humid weather for this Thursday! We may see some of the highest heat indexes of the year as the southerly winds paired with high humidity will result in feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees. Afternoon sunshine will be great, but most will be searching for relief from what is likely to be heat-advisory criteria here in Putnam County. In fact, western areas are trending to have hotter conditions than eastern areas this week. That is because of the lower elevation and the increased southerly flow of winds through the Tri-State area. Drink plenty of water and fluids and avoid outdoor activities during the peak heating hours of the daytime. If you must work outside in the heat for your Thursday, be sure to take plenty of rest breaks in the preferred air conditioning and find some shade outdoors!
Friday will bring more of the same heat and humidity. Slightly higher air temperatures could lead in to heat index values as high as 105 degrees! Tired of all the talk about the heat? Well, think back to the holiday season in 2022 where we had some of the coldest weather in a long time! Remember, we are months away from the extreme chill of winter. Add in a spotty shower or storm chance on both these extremely hot August afternoons. A cold front will approach us sometime late Friday and into early Saturday. This will set off a few scattered showers and storms to the west of our area. Depending on the exact timing of the storms, strong wind gusts may accompany heavy rain and lightning with this passing cold front.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.