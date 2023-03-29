The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

With sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s Thursday, very comfortable springlike weather will be great for some golf or outdoor fun. Now Thursday is the best day to head outdoors, because conditions will turn unsettled once again later in the evening.

A warm front lifts northward, providing energy for a cold front to then bring in rain for Friday. However, we look to be warm with highs in the 70s for Friday. Rain showers increase late Friday night and into Saturday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

