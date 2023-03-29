With sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s Thursday, very comfortable springlike weather will be great for some golf or outdoor fun. Now Thursday is the best day to head outdoors, because conditions will turn unsettled once again later in the evening.
A warm front lifts northward, providing energy for a cold front to then bring in rain for Friday. However, we look to be warm with highs in the 70s for Friday. Rain showers increase late Friday night and into Saturday.
Unfortunately, March looks to go out like a lion this year instead after all. The back side of this system does bring in some winds to the region for Saturday with rain continuing. Warm air moves in quickly behind the storm system keeping us in the 70s for Saturday as well.
While steady showers are the theme for Friday, we may see a few thunderstorms on Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph throughout the day. While we have seen an upward trend in wind speeds yet again this coming Saturday, the impacts may fall short of what we experienced here last Saturday. A few gusty storms with locally higher gusts are still possible for your Saturday.
With night time lows dropping into the 30s in the lower elevations, a few light snow showers may form early Sunday morning. No accumulations are expected in our area, but perhaps we see snowflakes one last time here in 2023! They wont last for very long, though, as Sunday will be a cooler day with our daytime temperatures just under 60. Mostly sunny skies will mean that Sunday will be the winning day of the upcoming weekend yet again!
High pressure will fill in and eventually bring back the southerly winds and keep us stable into the first full work week of April. For Monday and Tuesday, we expect some calm springlike weather with our high temperatures staying in the 60s and 70s for several days to come.
