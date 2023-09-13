Now that we are in mid-September, some signals of the fall season have arrived for us here in Putnam County. A dry and calm weather pattern is in store for us on your Thursday. As Hurricane Lee progresses its way northward in the Atlantic ocean this week, high pressure will come into control to drop our temperatures and make it very comfortable outside. Plenty of sunshine and a light breeze will help us after a weak disturbance on Wednesday.
We will start to see that cool breeze to the air outside. While refreshing, you may need to start packing your jacket or sweater with you in the coming days. No more summer like temperatures up in the 90s here!
Our highs Thursday and Friday will be comfortably in the 70s with north winds. We will even start to see clear skies at nighttime, which will drop our temperatures at night into the 50s in the lower elevations and into the 40s and 30s up on the hilltops and down into the hollows.
Much more comfortable and refreshing conditions for your outside plans. Heading to Morgantown for the big Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU? Well, you may be in luck with some great weather conditions outside! Mostly sunny skies and an afternoon temperature in the 70s! We are very certain for great weather in the Mountain State for the upcoming weekend.
The same cannot be said, though, for the east coast. At a minimum, Hurricane Lee will provide some hazardous sea conditions, high surf, and rip currents to the eastern United States coastline heading into the weekend. The storm may be a pattern changer as it travels northward closer to the Canadian Maritimes. In theory, the presence of the storm is a key factor into bringing in the fall-like weather to our region. We just hope that such a relief for our region will not come at an expense. While our recent cold fronts will have moved eastward, the positioning of those fronts and surface high pressure systems, especially the Bermuda high pressure system, will greatly impact the direct path of Hurricane Lee regarding storm impacts to the United States mainland.
Sunday may bring in slightly warmer conditions while keeping the similarly cool breeze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for another nice day. There is some chance of rainfall from an approaching cold front, but the timing of this front is not fully certain. It may avoid our region until Monday with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Behind the storm front, high pressure, and temperatures in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, a ridge pattern in the upper jet stream may bring in some warmer temperatures back to our region heading into Thursday and Friday and the first days of fall!
