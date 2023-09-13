The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Now that we are in mid-September, some signals of the fall season have arrived for us here in Putnam County. A dry and calm weather pattern is in store for us on your Thursday. As Hurricane Lee progresses its way northward in the Atlantic ocean this week, high pressure will come into control to drop our temperatures and make it very comfortable outside. Plenty of sunshine and a light breeze will help us after a weak disturbance on Wednesday.

We will start to see that cool breeze to the air outside. While refreshing, you may need to start packing your jacket or sweater with you in the coming days. No more summer like temperatures up in the 90s here!

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

