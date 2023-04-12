The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

Liking the warm weather so far this week? These above-normal temperatures will be here to stay for a few more days.

High pressure that has been in control all week will keep us dry for most of Thursday. It has strengthened a bit and will slide to our east late in the day. As a result, we will introduce some southerly winds into our pattern for Friday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

