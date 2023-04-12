Liking the warm weather so far this week? These above-normal temperatures will be here to stay for a few more days.
High pressure that has been in control all week will keep us dry for most of Thursday. It has strengthened a bit and will slide to our east late in the day. As a result, we will introduce some southerly winds into our pattern for Friday.
The recent dry stretch may be coming to an end, though late week. Our temperatures stay mild into the 80s, but you will want to stay hydrated as it will be a little more humid than earlier in the week. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be likely during the afternoon.
While it will not be all that unstable, the atmosphere will be in a more energized state. Low pressure has developed to our south and will finally begin to move eastward after being blocked off by the fair weather pattern in West Virginia.
Even after low temperatures in the 50s, we will get a little more humid for Saturday with a few additional shower and storm chances as this low pressure moves eastward. Mostly sunny skies and toasty highs in the low to mid 80s will help us through the day.
Things start to get interesting though later Saturday and into Sunday. We start off with warm and muggy conditions each morning. A cold front will then approach us over the weekend. While the exact impacts from this front are not fully clear, this will put a cooling effect onto our temperature pattern into the next week.
While we may not see the 80s again until later in the month, we will see some seasonably comfortable 60s and 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. Shower chances are there for Monday as the weekend system continues to clear our region.
