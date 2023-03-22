The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dante Ricci

Our first full week of spring has arrived, and even with cold temperatures earlier this week, our weather pattern has finally started to get a little warmer!

Of all things, our temperatures continue to rise on your Thursday as we reach the 70s for the first time in a few weeks! A warm front rises northward from the south. Warmer air holds more moisture, or water vapor, and that does allow for some rain to come in ahead of and along this warm front. A cold front will then cross through later in the day Thursday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

