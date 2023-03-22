Our first full week of spring has arrived, and even with cold temperatures earlier this week, our weather pattern has finally started to get a little warmer!
Of all things, our temperatures continue to rise on your Thursday as we reach the 70s for the first time in a few weeks! A warm front rises northward from the south. Warmer air holds more moisture, or water vapor, and that does allow for some rain to come in ahead of and along this warm front. A cold front will then cross through later in the day Thursday.
With ample moisture content, several rounds of showers will continue to cross through West Virginia on Thursday and Friday. A rumble of thunder is possible on Friday, but the bigger story will be heavy rainfall. Up to an inch of rain is possible just north and west of the cold front as it stalls out on Friday.
We do remain in the 60s and 70s for the next few days, and our morning lows stay above freezing. We may not welcome a few showers to start our weekend on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be the drier day. You can pack the light jacket for the mornings and nights, but you may not need it on your afternoons this weekend after all!
The long term has some signals that a brief return to late winter in the temperature department may still happen Monday. Even as we end the month of March, a cold front with some wind energy passes through on Monday with some low pressure strengthening over the Great Lakes as it moves northward. While this system may only bring brief rainfall, there is the chance that we go into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the mid- to upper-40s and the low 50s, respectively.
While accumulating snow is not likely, our chances for rainfall are above normal. We can still fall below freezing through April, but we definitely have a good mix of warmer and cooler days here in early spring!
