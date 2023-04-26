We start off this week with a few rain showers in our southern counties late Wednesday night. A developing area of low pressure in the southern part of the country will push some moisture northward as our controlling area of high pressure that brought us the cooler and more comfortable weather pattern earlier this week will push eastward toward the Atlantic ocean.
Now if you would prefer it to be a tad warmer for temperatures than what we have had, you may be happy with this pattern change. However, warmer temperatures will hold some more moisture. As that storm system moves just to our south, look for the heaviest rain to be in the southern coalfields of West Virginia. The afternoon gets more interesting. A few peeks of sunshine and temperatures into the 60s will be followed by another round of moisture by night time. The evening and overnight rains Thursday night look heavier than the earlier daytime rains at this point.
Some wet conditions to start off your Friday. A 60% chance of afternoon showers will cause an unsettled conclusion to the work week. In between showers, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s by afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well in an isolated, case-by-case situation.
We start off the weekend with a few late April showers, but there is a lot more certainty in the forecast this time around. A developing storm system looks to move towards the great lakes on Saturday and bring in a line of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into Saturday night. While the exact timing and impacts are still to be determined, we will be slightly below normal in our temperature pattern and a soggy conclusion to the weekend is in store. The positive will be that any rain showers will keep us from getting too dried out into next week.
Behind the passing cold front, the last day of the month must have a few April showers! Still remaining cooler with 60s for your Sunday high temperatures. The showers look to hang around for a little longer. AM showers Monday with mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions by afternoon. My longer-range projections for the week include 60s and 70s for highs, sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, and morning lows consistently into the 40s. We expect fewer days to have lows in the 30s until at least October at this point, but one or two colder mornings are still possible, even into the month of May.
The good news is that there will be very few of these uncomfortably cold mornings in your near future. Enjoy these comfortable days before mother nature cranks up the humidity later in the season!
