Dante Ricci

We start off this week with a few rain showers in our southern counties late Wednesday night. A developing area of low pressure in the southern part of the country will push some moisture northward as our controlling area of high pressure that brought us the cooler and more comfortable weather pattern earlier this week will push eastward toward the Atlantic ocean.

Now if you would prefer it to be a tad warmer for temperatures than what we have had, you may be happy with this pattern change. However, warmer temperatures will hold some more moisture. As that storm system moves just to our south, look for the heaviest rain to be in the southern coalfields of West Virginia. The afternoon gets more interesting. A few peeks of sunshine and temperatures into the 60s will be followed by another round of moisture by night time. The evening and overnight rains Thursday night look heavier than the earlier daytime rains at this point.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

