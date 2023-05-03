After a stretch of below-normal cool temperatures, we will finally start to warm up once again in this week’s forecast! Still on track with our highs in the 60s for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Our super-stacked and slow-moving low pressure system that brought us the unseasonably cold start to the week has finally moved northeastward. On the back side of the system, there will still be some breezy winds at the upper levels, which will keep Thursday cool and pretty dry. Overnight lows in the 40s will help to minimize frost chances late this week.
Our winds start to calm down behind a weaker frontal system that could bring a spotty shower for Friday. Not looking like a washout, though, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Not too wet, but still a more comfortable conclusion to our work week. A full moon will be out on Friday, with near full phases on both Thursday and Saturday evenings for some good to very good viewing conditions each night. Grab your telescope and binoculars and enjoy the clear skies with not-too-chilly temperatures. Just don’t forget the light jacket out there!
The weekend looks dry and comfortable. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on your Saturday and Sunday. More of the same for the weekend with some warmer temperatures than the work week. We will definitely take the 70s for this time of the year on a weekend even by being below normal. Not too windy and lower humidity will make for an excellent weekend of time outside! Sunday looks a little warmer with temperatures closer to 80 with abundant sunshine.
While we underperformed on last week’s long range forecast, things do look warmer for Monday. We could use some rain, but mother nature seems to keep us dry for Monday. Maybe we get to the 80s on Tuesday or Wednesday, but if we don’t get there, it will surely be a close call. Get ready for the end of the month to be much warmer than our beginning, and even a little warmer out there for the next few days!
