Dante Ricci

After a stretch of below-normal cool temperatures, we will finally start to warm up once again in this week’s forecast! Still on track with our highs in the 60s for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Our super-stacked and slow-moving low pressure system that brought us the unseasonably cold start to the week has finally moved northeastward. On the back side of the system, there will still be some breezy winds at the upper levels, which will keep Thursday cool and pretty dry. Overnight lows in the 40s will help to minimize frost chances late this week.

Our winds start to calm down behind a weaker frontal system that could bring a spotty shower for Friday. Not looking like a washout, though, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Not too wet, but still a more comfortable conclusion to our work week. A full moon will be out on Friday, with near full phases on both Thursday and Saturday evenings for some good to very good viewing conditions each night. Grab your telescope and binoculars and enjoy the clear skies with not-too-chilly temperatures. Just don’t forget the light jacket out there!

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK.

