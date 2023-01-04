The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

5430556a-9240-4c89-52e2-700309508d87-largeScale_DanteRicciWebBio.jpg

Dante Ricci

The return of winter has arrived! Just not as cold as our arctic snap a couple of weeks ago. A cold front has passed through and has ended our one-week-long stretch of above-normal temperatures in Putnam County. We will have to wait some time for temperatures in the 60s again, as our highs on Thursday will only be in the 40s. A light, westerly breeze will be around, so a jacket will be a must with mostly cloudy skies. Look for a spotty rain or snow shower near the mountains Thursday!

We wake up on Friday with morning lows down into the 30s. Friday is looking to be the coolest day of the current week. A few less clouds and some more plentiful sunshine! High temperatures in the upper 30s for the higher elevations, with 40s in the lowlands and valley spots for Friday. We get a little warmer for Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday morning will start off frosty and below freezing, but a quick warmup to 45 degrees will get that frost off very nicely! A little warmer on Sunday with a high of 49, but with some extra cloud cover in the sky. Rain and snow showers early on will become all rain late in the day Sunday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.