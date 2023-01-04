The return of winter has arrived! Just not as cold as our arctic snap a couple of weeks ago. A cold front has passed through and has ended our one-week-long stretch of above-normal temperatures in Putnam County. We will have to wait some time for temperatures in the 60s again, as our highs on Thursday will only be in the 40s. A light, westerly breeze will be around, so a jacket will be a must with mostly cloudy skies. Look for a spotty rain or snow shower near the mountains Thursday!
We wake up on Friday with morning lows down into the 30s. Friday is looking to be the coolest day of the current week. A few less clouds and some more plentiful sunshine! High temperatures in the upper 30s for the higher elevations, with 40s in the lowlands and valley spots for Friday. We get a little warmer for Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday morning will start off frosty and below freezing, but a quick warmup to 45 degrees will get that frost off very nicely! A little warmer on Sunday with a high of 49, but with some extra cloud cover in the sky. Rain and snow showers early on will become all rain late in the day Sunday.
Be very careful with your travels on Monday morning, as a few slick spots will be covering the ground. A freeze with wet conditions outside will see temperatures drop below freezing. Black ice forming on the bridges and elevated roadways will be extremely dangerous! We will warm up on Monday to the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies. With more northwesterly winds, a few snow showers are possible late on your Monday evening as well.
Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with more normal temperatures for the middle of January! With some cooler weather around, we still have some comfortable days ahead later this winter!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.