Dante Ricci

After an extremely cold stretch of below-normal temperatures, 2022 will finish on a much warmer note! With a strong area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean, warm temperatures and southerly winds control our weather pattern this Thursday. Highs late this week approach the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will start with more of the same. Waking up to morning lows in the 40s, sunny skies in the morning will be followed by high cloud cover in the afternoon as the next storm system approaches us from the west. High temperatures will be above normal again and in the low 60s for Putnam County. Most of Friday will remain dry, with rain showers arriving in the early evening as a warm front makes its way toward West Virginia.

StormTeam Meteorologist Dante Ricci, WCHS/WOWK

