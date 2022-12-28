Dante Ricci

After an extremely cold stretch of below-normal temperatures, 2022 will finish on a much warmer note! With a strong area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean, warm temperatures and southerly winds control our weather pattern this Thursday. Highs late this week approach the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Friday will start with more of the same. Waking up to morning lows in the 40s, sunny skies in the morning will be followed by high cloud cover in the afternoon as the next storm system approaches us from the west. High temperatures will be above normal again and in the low 60s for Putnam County. Most of Friday will remain dry, with rain showers arriving in the early evening as a warm front makes its way toward West Virginia.
Wet and windy conditions are in store for your New Year’s eve on Saturday. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph with rain showers around. With the potential for at least a quarter of an inch of rain, high temperatures in the upper 50s keep us warm and mild on Saturday.
We ring in the new year on Sunday with some more rain showers. The winds pick up in the morning as high as 25 mph. After picking up another quarter of an inch of rain, peeks of afternoon sunshine will be around and temperatures remain in the upper 50s to start off 2023. Even though it will be wet, mild temperatures will provide for a much more comfortable holiday weekend compared to the previous weekend.
High clouds push in for your Monday, as high pressure will dry us out to start the new work week. We remain underneath a ridge, or an area of warmer air from the south, for a few more days. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a chance to hit 60 degrees once again!
Scattered showers arrive yet again for Tuesday. Not much change in temperature, however, as we remain in the 50s for most of the day. Quite windy again as low pressure approaches. A cold front arrives on Wednesday to finally drop our high temperatures back into the 40s by the middle and end of the work week.
Enjoy the warmer days ahead in the forecast, and have a safe and happy New Year 2023!
