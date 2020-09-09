The Kanawha Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is joining with other members of the Daughters of the American Revolution in urging all Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
The members of the Kanawha Valley Chapter DAR encourage all citizens of all ethnic and political backgrounds — young and old — to reflect on the importance of active citizenship and to recognize the enduring strength of our Constitution, and to reaffirm our commitment to the rights and obligations of citizenship in this great nation.
The Kanawha Valley Chapter will have displays on the Constitution at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse and at the West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda during Constitution Week, with patriotic literature free to the public. The chapter will also have free Constitution posters and literature for businesses and libraries to display and distribute.
Members of the Kanawha Valley Chapter DAR invite everyone to join us in celebrating this powerful document, which has enabled our democracy within a republic for more than two centuries. One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For further information about the Kanawha Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, email Nancy Shifflet at DARNancy@Shifflet.US or Shirley Gilkeson at Sgilkeson@aol.com.