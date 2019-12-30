Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to sophomore Abby Darnley of the Buffalo High School Girls Basketball team.
The Buffalo High School Lady Bison are off to a solid start on the basketball court with a 4-2 record. While Buffalo boasts a balanced scoring attack and displays teamwork across the board to get the job done, sophomore Abby Darnley has headlined that group.
Heading into the Christmas Break, Darnley averaged nearly 13 points per game. Outside of being the team’s leading scorer, Abby displayed toughness, smarts, and leadership uncommon of a sophomore. Over the past few weeks, Darnley contributed in a large way to a 51-32 win over Calvary Baptist on Dec. 16 and a 51-25 win over Van on the 19th.
Abby attributes the team’s success to the aforementioned balanced attack offense that Buffalo puts out night in and night out.
“We don’t really have any girl that we rely on more than others for our scoring. We spread it out and get everyone involved. I think that allows us to be more successful when teams can’t key in on just one or two of us,” stated Darnley.
When asked about what she has learned from her freshman year with an additional year of varsity experience Abby responded, “I think I know how to position myself defensively better and better decision making on when to shoot and when to pass. I feel a little more comfortable now and let things flow naturally as opposed to being nervous and thinking too much like I did last year.”
Head coach Richie Wyant commented on Darnley’s importance to the team. “Abby is just a really good athlete. She’s a leader on the court and in practice. She is the first one to jump in when I need someone. She provides a huge boost to our team from the forward position both on offense and defense. She’s a hard worker and keeps everyone else focused.”
Abby is a two-sport star (along with softball) and has been playing both since the age of 5. She notes that the team has goals of making it through their sectional this year and seeing how far they can make it into postseason play.
Coach Wyant once again commented on Abby noting, “She is a kid in the truest sense of the word. She loves to laugh and have fun. She’s a great kid to be around and coach. She brings an enjoyment to the game that is important for any young athlete.”
Abby has achieved a 4.0 GPA through her first 3 semesters of high school. She is interested in possibly pursuing physical therapy or another career in the medical field in college and plans to continue playing softball collegiately.
