HURRICANE — Renowned New York City musician David Briggs will perform the music for the silent film classic, “Seven Chances,” at the next PipeSounds concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Briggs is an English-born, internationally renowned organist who is currently Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of St John the Divine, New York City. His performances are acclaimed for his musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. He is known across the globe for his brilliant organ transcriptions, of symphonic music by composers such as Mahler, Schubert, and Tchaikovsky. He has performed improvisations to silent films such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Hunchback of Notre-Dame” and “Jeanne d’Arc.”
“Seven Chances” is a 1925 American comedy silent film directed by and starring Buster Keaton, based on the play of the same name produced in 1916 by David Belasco. Additional cast members include T. Roy Barnes, Snitz Edwards and Ruth Dwyer. Jean Arthur, a future star, has an uncredited supporting role. The film’s opening scenes were shot in early Technicolor and this rare color footage still survives on the Kino International special edition DVD print.
The plot for the movie takes hold when the main character is informed that he will inherit $7 million by 7 p.m. if he can get married in time. Lovelorn lawyer Jimmie Shannon sets off on a wild bride-chase. The hilariously inventive comedy culminates with one of Buster Keaton’s most renowned set pieces that finds him pursued through the streets of Los Angeles by a gaggle of wannabe-wives — as well as scores of massive, dislodged boulders. The film was another box office success for Keaton, grossing $598,288 domestically
This is Briggs second appearance in Hurricane to perform on the Harrah world-class organ that was designed and built by Allen Harrah as a memorial pipe organ to bring numerous “organ experiences” to future generations.
This movie concert is an opportunity to experience the great history of silent films for concert patrons. Directions to the church are on the web site www.forrestburdette.com or call the church office, 304-562-5903.
Pictures available on the PipeSounds web site, www.pipesounds.org.