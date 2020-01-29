CHARLESTON — The deadline to turn in submissions for the 2020 Youth Congressional Art competition is Monday, Feb. 10, according to a news release.
The competition is open to high school students only. Exceptions will be made for schools that have seventh through 12th grades on one campus.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will host an arts workshop and awards ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. with light refreshments. The winning artwork will hang in the United States Capitol.
Submitted artwork can be in any one of the following categories: paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer generated and photography.
Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.
Each student can submit up to two entries.
Artwork must be two-dimensional.
Each piece of artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
No framed submission should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Each entrant must submit a student information and release form with a teacher’s signature.
Students can get entry forms with a complete list of rules and guidelines from their school’s art teacher(s), or by contacting Cailin Howe, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at 304-558-0220 or Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.