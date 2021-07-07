Junior infielder Kennedy Dean of Winfield was selected as the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year in softball, while Parkersburg catcher Emily Allen earned a similar honor in the Mountain State Athletic Conference as each league released its postseason honor roll.
Dean batted .398 for the Generals with nine home runs and 25 runs batted in and stole six bases. She was one of three Winfield players on the All-Cardinal first team, joined by Maci Boggess and Kenzie Hale.
Class AA state champion Herbert Hoover was one of two schools to provide a pair of first-team selections on the All-Cardinal squad — Cortney Fizer and Brooklyn Huffman. Sissonville had Madison Legg and Emma Meade on the first team.
Allen led the All-MSAC team as she hit .680 and socked 10 home runs. The conference coach of the year honor went to Huntington’s Shawna Francis.
Cabell Midland, the Class AAA state champ, placed four players on the All-MSAC first team — senior catcher Olivia Pelfrey, senior first baseman Rielly Lucas, outfielder Simone Blanks and designated hitter Hailey Roe.
St. Albans, the runner-up to Midland in the Class AAA state tournament, had two players selected to the league first team — senior pitcher Kendall Stoffel and sophomore pitcher Tayven Stephenson. The teams were selected by the conference’s coaches.