It wasn’t true, it couldn’t be true, but it was.
After her husband, Bernie, died almost three years earlier, Karen went into a big black fog and didn’t come out.
Her friends, family and neighbors all knew she was having a really tough time dealing with his loss and the changes. They didn’t want to intrude.
When her life finally started making more sense, Karen had more than the usual number of shocks to deal with.
The biggest was that she had not paid her property taxes all that time and her house had been sold recently for back taxes.
Sad and lonely, Karen had pushed herself to keep up with the monthly bills while ignoring most of the paperwork that had come to her mailbox. She knew there were piles of it in various places.
Karen wasn’t aware that she could have called West Virginia Senior Legal Aid at any point to double-check on the status of her property tax payments and amounts owed.
In those piles of old mail were multiple notices about the failure to pay property taxes and the actions that would lead to the loss of her home.
Karen only became aware that her home had new owners when they showed up at her door. At that point, regrettably, she had no legal recourse and would have to move out.
Unfortunately, at a terrible time in his life also, Karen’s favorite cousin Richard had lost an important legal right through not focusing on a situation after his wife died in a terrible car crash.
Richard knew he had to go on, but he just couldn’t. Early on, he rebuffed friends’ approaches to see how he was doing. He had lost so much.
As he healed from his own accident injuries, Richard let the two years’ time go by for filing personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits against the trucking company whose driver had hit their vehicle going much too fast. He couldn’t think in those terms, and no one mentioned anything about that.
At such times, financial priorities are viewed as less important. Some may not pay their bills on time and let utilities be turned off or let overdue accounts go to judgment, especially loans and credit cards. They may skip paying estimated income taxes when that is appropriate for their situation. Interest and penalties for the unpaid taxes will be the result.
If only a family member, neighbor or friend had brought up the subject of financial well-being when they noticed that Karen or Richard was struggling to go on. Bringing some cookies or flowers and talking about how things are going can do the trick. It’s even appropriate to mention that when times are rough, big mistakes can happen more easily.
Passing on West Virginia Senior Legal Aid’s phone number of 800-229-5068 may help also if the person needing legal support is a West Virginia resident age 60 or over. They must call on their own behalf, and the staff attorney can provide free assistance.