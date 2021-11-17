Every child must attend school and to attend school, children must wear shoes. What happens when a family must choose, “do I buy food or shoes?” This is one more burden a family has when struggling to raise their children during difficult times in their lives.
Putnam Shoes For Children anticipated this year there would be an overwhelming increase of families of need. Due to your generous support, we were able to purchase over 800 pairs of shoes in 2021 for the children of need in Putnam County. Your donations have made a huge impact in these children and their family’s lives! 100% of the monies you donate go directly to purchase shoes for the children.
This is the sixth year that Putnam Shoes For Children has been working with Putnam County Schools to reach these children of need. We thank the school principals and counselors for their commitment, time, and hard work they give to help us help the children of need. We purchase shoes twice a year for these children — when school begins and in late February/March. With this time span, most children will have comfortable shoes throughout the school year. This does not solve a family’s financial problems, but it does help them to cope with the pressures of fulfilling a basic need of foot protection.
We believe shoes are one of the first steps in empowering children to be seen and heard with confidence. By providing shoes to the children of need, we can bring some normality to the children who deserve an equal chance of success. We think such a simple thing as shopping for a new pair of shoes is just another errand to run. But to the child in need, shoes go a long way in raising self-esteem and making them feel good about who they are and the way they look. This gives them the confidence they need to become engaged in whatever activity that is currently happening throughout their day.
The academic side of good properly fitting shoes is that children can concentrate on their studies and not on their circumstances. They can sit in comfort and really listen to what is being taught which enhances their concentration levels and learning abilities. All the issues mentioned above are a product of how a child’s life is now or how a child can be with such a simple thing as a pair of new shoes.
We thank our corporate sponsors: Toyota Motor Manufacturing of WV, United Way of Central WV, First Family Realty, City National Bank, Ascension Catholic Church, and Ball Toyota for supporting us! We thank the many companies and individuals such as yourself that makes this possible!
You can receive additional information on our Facebook page: Putnam Shoes For Children, or contact me at 304-993-4798, or email msdeborahpye@gmail.com.
We will be participating in Facebook’s annual Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30. You may donate by using our donate button on our Facebook page or mail a check to PO Box 1050, Hurricane, WV 25526. We can receive monies with no contribution on your part by simply choosing Teays Valley Community in Action, Inc. as your charity organization on Amazon.com.
We need your help to help as many children we possibly can to make their childhood experiences more positive than negative in the classrooms, at recess, and socially with their peers!