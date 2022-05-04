When your feet hurt, your whole body hurts. All you can think about is the hurt, yet you are in school to concentrate on learning.
If you want to know if a child is living in poverty, look at their feet. One of the most obvious signs of a child living in poverty is a child wearing worn or ill-fitting shoes.
Putnam Shoes For Children understands the need for and the impact it makes in children’s lives of having new, quality shoes that fit their feet properly! Due to the comfort of their shoes, they can concentrate on their classroom studies and not their feet hurting.
Our organization was formed to help children to blend in with other children, not stand apart due to their economic level. Such a simple thing as having a good pair of shoes to wear has such a huge impact on a child’s self-esteem, their ability to fit in at school and their ability to concentrate in class. Not only do the shoes serve a necessary, functional purpose, but they also increase confidence and self-esteem. Having their confidence and self-esteem elevated means better concentration on studies and increased social development. What seems like a simple thing such as a pair of shoes really makes a world of difference to the child in need!
This organization is funded through individuals, private and corporate donations; 100% of the contributions received go directly to purchasing quality, new shoes and socks measured just for that child’s foot! Putnam Shoes For Children is a 501(c)(3) organization. To date, our program has purchased approximately 3,000 pairs of new, quality shoes for children of need in Putnam County. We work through the principals and school counselors to reach these children. Our program is available to all elementary schools in Putnam County. There is poverty in all schools no matter the area in which they serve throughout the county.
We really need your help to help the children of need! The pandemic has not only affected the number of children we serve and their families, but the cost of shoes has increased significantly! In September 2021, kids’ shoe prices around the U.S. were up almost 12% compared with a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — more than double the overall price increase for consumer products last month. Children’s shoes now cost more than they have in 70 years, according to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America. The impact becomes more challenging as the poverty level increases in our schools.
Individuals like you are our largest contributors. Thank you!
We would also like to thank our corporate sponsors: Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Family First Realty, and Ascension Catholic Church parishioners for supporting us all seven years. Another major funding source is the United Way of Central West Virginia, and City National Bank, Florida Del Webb Community homeowners, and Chapman Funeral Home are a few that contribute consistently to our organization.
These children must attend school regardless of whether they have proper-fitting shoes. Their families must choose whether to buy food or shoes. We are their voices that can make their childhood experiences more positive than negative. Your contribution helps us help these children of need! You can donate by mail to: PO Box 1050, Hurricane, WV 25526, or you can use our donate button on our Facebook page @putnamshoesforchildren. Contact: Debbie Pye at msdeborahpye@gmail.com.