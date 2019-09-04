Courtesy of Sam Sentelle
The following is a synopsis of the Aug. 13 Putnam Rotary meeting. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Many people associate Girl Scouts with "cookies, camp and crafts," Dedriell Taylor told Putnam Rotary in their meeting this morning. And while the traditional basics of the program remain in place, the organization is beginning to focus on STEM goals - science technology, engineering and math. And the "three Cs" are "courage, confidence and character."
"Girl Scouting is the preeminent leadership organization for girls," Taylor said. "Leadership in the troop is girl-led. Girls decide what they want to do. Girls give us their opinions, what they like and don't like."
The Girl Scout Research Institute reports that three out of four girls are considering a career in technology because of Girl Scouts.
A majority of local Girl Scout councils now offer at least ten STEM programs. Taylor provides that leadership for 61 counties in four states served by the regional Black Diamond council based in Charleston.
She was formerly director of the NASA program for West Virginia State University. "When I was there," she said, "we had the aerospace lab, and all these things that kids from kindergarten to grade 12 could come and do. We had Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and community groups.
"I thought it was important that girls got those opportunities. When they first came to the program, they were really excited.
"While women make up more than half of the work force in the United States, they hold less than a quarter of the STEM jobs," she said.
The local council works to show the opportunities. "Technology is not always what they think," said Taylor. She cited lab testing by the state Department of Highways. "Asphalt on roads traveled by ten coal trucks an hour is different from asphalt on interstates. What kind of pressure can it take? What is the resistance to water? Did you know the DOH did scientific research?"
With STEM experiences at every age level in Girl Scouting, the national organization has a goal of placing 2.5 million girls in the professional STEM pipeline by 2024.
But adult leaders and volunteers are needed to build on the programs already underway.
Taylor was introduced by Ginny Jaskot, a Barboursville Rotarian and a member of the Black Diamond board of directors.
"The mission of Girl Scouts and Rotary coincide completely with 'Service Above Self' and the idea of giving back to the community," Jaskot said.