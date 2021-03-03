MORGANTOWN — As they say, there’s more than one way to skin a Cat.
So, when West Virginia’s normally potent offense sputtered in the first half, and with sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride limited by nagging injuries, the oft-maligned Mountaineer defense finally made its stand.
The Mountaineers (17-6 overall, 10-4 Big 12 Conference) limited Kansas State to just 29.4% shooting (15 for 51) while forcing 18 turnovers and shook off a sloppy first half in picking up a 65-43 victory at the Coliseum, the team’s second lopsided win over the Wildcats this season. WVU outscored K-State 39-21 after halftime.
Despite the large final margin, it was anything but easy, especially early as foul trouble and cold shooting allowed Kansas State to hang in until early in the second half. But West Virginia came out of the halftime locker room with seven straight points to push its lead to 33-22.
From there, Kansas State wasn’t able to do enough against the Mountaineers’ rejuvenated defense to seriously threaten again.
“I thought the second half we played pretty well and I thought we were pretty efficient,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “First half was a miserable half for both teams.
“Our defense was much better in the second half. In the first half, both teams didn’t make any shots, and then in the second half, Sean [McNeil] started making some shots for us, Taz [Sherman] scored, got Derek [Culver] involved a little bit more.”
McBride wasn’t in the starting lineup, with junior Jordan McCabe getting the nod in his place. On Friday, Huggins admitted McBride was banged up but said he would be OK on Saturday. McBride came off the bench and logged 23 minutes, scoring five points.
McCabe, meanwhile, finished with seven points and dished out two assists in 21 minutes and could see his role continue to increase in terms of importance should McBride’s injury woes continue to linger. And while he hit just 2 of 6 shots from the floor on Saturday, McCabe has the confidence of his teammates and Huggins.
“Jordan has been efficient all year, that’s just who Jordan is,” McNeil said. “He’s our guy, he’s our leader. We kind of rely on him to get us calmed down and relaxed in situations whether we’re up 20 or down 15, he’s the kind of guy to get us together.”
“I thought he got better and better as the game went on,” Huggins said. “He’s got to make some of those shots he had but he’s really capable, and that’s why you want him out there because for us, spreading the floor and keeping Derek down there alone has been pretty good for us.”
As good as WVU was defensively, Kansas State (7-19, 3-14) was nearly as good in the first half, limiting WVU to 33.3% shooting and forcing nine Mountaineer turnovers before the break. But after carrying a 26-22 advantage into halftime, WVU shot 50% in the second half while the Wildcats’ struggles continued.
Culver played just 18 minutes after picking up two first-half fouls and a third early in the second half. Enter senior Gabe Osabuohien, who in terms of energy led the Mountaineer defensive effort per usual.
Osabuohien, who is known for his defensive and rebounding prowess, posted a stat line that likely sums his role up about as well as possible, going for seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocks, a taken charge and zero shot attempts. Yet, while he made no contributions in terms of the Mountaineer side of the scoreboard, his efforts with Culver off the floor and with the offense struggling early were again paramount.
“He’s terrific,” Huggins said. “Particularly when we switch defenses and we try to gap everything a little bit more. He stops penetration from all directions, he was terrific.”
As for the scoring, junior guard Sean McNeil led the way for West Virginia with 16 points while Culver finished with 11, marking the only two WVU players to break double figures on Saturday. Freshman Jalen Bridges blocked three shots to go with eight points and is 7 for 8 from the field over the past two games. The Mountaineers went 15 for 17 from the foul line.
Davion Bradford led the Wildcats with 11 points with senior guard Mike McGuirl adding 10. Kansas State leading scorer Nijel Pack (12.1 points per game) didn’t play and did not appear in the teams’ first meeting either.
The Mountaineers will next host No. 2 Baylor at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first of three scheduled home games next week. The contest will air on ESPN.