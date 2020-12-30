Essential reporting in volatile times.

20201230-put-demwomen

Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club officers Sharon Bowles, Ede Lattimore and Karen Sprouse presented a contribution to Drema Ward, director of the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry, housed inside the Poca United Methodist Church.

 Submitted photo

POCA — Three officers of the Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club recently visited the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry, housed inside the Poca United Methodist Church.

Sharon Bowles (Eleanor), Ede Lattimore (Hurricane) and Karen Sprouse (Hurricane) presented a contribution in the amount of $150 to Drema Ward, director of the pantry.

In addition, the Putnam County organization donated $150 to the Christian Community Cupboard in Hurricane, serving Putnam County south of the Kanawha River.

“Our club members voted to assist those facing challenges at this time in our community, and contributing to local foodbanks is one of the best ways to ensure families receive what they need,” said Sharon Bowles, treasurer.

The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club was formed in 1996 and encourages all Democratic women in the county to join.

For Further Information contact:

Karen Coria

205 1st Ave. S.

Nitro, WV 25143

304 -542-8088

304-727-1509 office

