WEIRTON, W.Va. — Democratic women, elected officials and guests from around the state of West Virginia will celebrate the 59th Annual Meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. Sept. 15-17 at the Weirton-Steubenville Holiday Inn in Weirton, West Virginia.
Among the highlights of the three-day event will be the opening session with local mayoral dignitaries, including guest speaker, the Honorable Steve Williams, Mayor of Huntington, and possible 2024 Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate. Under Williams’ leadership, Huntington was named the $3 Million Grand prize winner of the America’s Best Communities competition for a comprehensive plan to transform Huntington into the economic gateway of the Appalachian region.
“The theme for this event, ‘Raise Your Voices: The Strongest Women in the World are the Ones with a Voice,’ truly reflects the workshops for this year’s Convention,” said statewide organization President Anna Gillespie, of Brooke County. “From ‘Building our Presence in Social Media’ to ‘Expanding our Reach and Achieving Growth,’ members will be exposed to new ideas and tools along with leadership training, intended to create enthusiasm and encourage participation. 2024 is an election year, and we will be prepared to ‘Raise our Voices’ to elect Democrats at every level.”
Other activities will include a Welcome Reception and Silent Auction, with each county club offering a uniquely themed auction basket. New officers who will serve on the WVFDW Executive Board beginning in 2024 will be elected by the delegates attending the business session.
County clubs will receive recognition for their achievements they accomplished throughout the year and will be honored with an award ceremony.
Keynote Banquet Speaker will be Kenyatta Coleman Grant, Community Organizing coordinator with the WV Women’s Coalition against Domestic Violence. Coleman Grant was recently honored as a 2022 West Virginia Wonder Woman for her contributions in her community.
Additional speakers will include the chair of the WV Democratic Party, Mike Pushkin; Executive Director of the State Party Ryan Frankenberry, who will conduct a workshop on vote-builder training; and the newly elected Vice Chair of the Democratic State Party Teresa Toriseva will be featured speaker on Sunday morning.
The WVFDW was founded in 1964 with a purpose to unite all women’s Democratic clubs and all Democratic women into one group working together for the success of the Democratic Party.
To register for this event, contact a local county club president. Follow this event for any changes on facebook.com/WVFDW.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.