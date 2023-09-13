The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Democratic women, elected officials and guests from around the state of West Virginia will celebrate the 59th Annual Meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. Sept. 15-17 at the Weirton-Steubenville Holiday Inn in Weirton, West Virginia.

Among the highlights of the three-day event will be the opening session with local mayoral dignitaries, including guest speaker, the Honorable Steve Williams, Mayor of Huntington, and possible 2024 Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate. Under Williams’ leadership, Huntington was named the $3 Million Grand prize winner of the America’s Best Communities competition for a comprehensive plan to transform Huntington into the economic gateway of the Appalachian region.

