CHARLESTON — The Lower Guyandotte River watershed, which spans parts of seven counties, has several hundred streams that aren’t meeting water quality standards.
West Virginia environmental regulators are taking public comment on what they’re doing about that. The state Department of Environmental Protection had a virtual meeting last week to answer questions and outline its process for developing federally required plans for streams falling short of water quality standards.
The department has drafted its plans, known as total maximum daily loads, for streams not meeting standards for fecal coliform bacteria, total iron, selenium, pH, dissolved aluminum and dissolved oxygen water.
A draft report published this month on total maximum daily loads for the watershed that consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech prepared for the department addresses 278 impaired streams in the Lower Guyandotte River watershed.
A total maximum daily load establishes the maximum allowable pollutant loading for a water body to comply with water quality standards. The federal Clean Water Act requires that total maximum daily loads be developed for waters that pollution has impaired, even after pollution controls are applied.
Predominant sources of fecal coliform bacteria in the watershed are inadequately treated sewage and runoff from agricultural land uses, according to the report. State environmental regulators have determined that implementing total maximum daily loads for fecal coliform would remove untreated sewage and significantly reduce loadings in agricultural runoff.
Other contributors to fecal coliform bacteria impairments in the watershed are failing onsite septic systems, discharges of untreated sewage and precipitation runoff from agricultural and residential areas and effluents from public and private sewage treatment facilities.
The report highlights failing septic systems as significant “nonpoint sources.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines nonpoint sources as any source of water pollution not coming from a confined conveyance like a well or ditch.
Department of Environmental Protection research yielded an estimate of 13,500 homes that are not served by centralized sewage collection and treatment systems and are within 100 meters of a stream.
The Lower Guyandotte River watershed includes most of Cabell and Lincoln counties as well as the northern third of Logan County and small parts of Putnam, Boone, Kanawha and Mason counties. The watershed encompasses 739 square miles.
There are 16 mining-related water pollutant permits with 153 active associated outlets in metals-impaired portions of the Lower Guyandotte River watershed.
Active, reclaimed and abandoned mining are dominant land uses and presumed to be the driving source behind the selenium impairment of 10 streams addressed in the report.
The report notes that permit writers from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Mining and Reclamation have the responsibility to incorporate required total maximum daily load wasteload allocations into new or reissued permits and ensure compliance.
The watershed contained 38 active construction sites with a total disturbed area of 325 acres registered under construction stormwater general permits, according to the report, which notes that there were more than 3,000 active conventional and vertical oil and gas wells in metals-impaired parts of the watershed. Runoff from unpaved access roads to those wells and disturbed areas around the wells have contributed sediment to adjacent streams.
The public comment period ends July 14.
Comments should be emailed to Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov or mailed to Mindy Neil, ATTN: Lower Guyandotte Draft TMDL comments, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th St. S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.
The department will send final draft total maximum daily loads to the Environmental Protection Agency for approval following consideration of public comments.
A geographic information system-powered story map providing an overview of the total maximum daily loads can be found at https://arcg.is/ 0qjmCm.